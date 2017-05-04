Romantic weekend away ended violently

A married man’s romantic weekend at a Borders hotel with another woman ended up in a violent bust-up.

James Alcock, 64, pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner in Coldstream’s Newcastle Arms during the early hours of Sunday, April 15.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Jedburgh Sheriff Court this week that the accused was married, but had been in a relationship with a work colleague for several years and had arranged to meet up at a neutral location.

But after a night’s drinking and retiring for the evening, he became abusive towards her and hit her six to eight times.

The fiscal continued: “She screamed for help and ran partially clad into the bar area to seek help.

“At 1.20am a barmaid saw the victim bleeding from the left side of the face and her saying, ‘He hit me’.

“The police were called.”

Mr Fraser said Alcock claimed she had hit him first, but added: “Whatever happened, he went over the top. His behaviour that night was bizarre.”

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said: “This was completely out of character.”

Mr Patrick added: “He had taken far too much alcohol and has no idea why this eruption had taken place.”

Sheriff Kevin Drummond said that in light of the unusual circumstances, he was prepared to deal with the matter by way of a fine.

Alcock, of Castletown, Sunderland, was fined £300.