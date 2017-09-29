Police issue hare coursing warning

Following another repoort of hare coursing in Berwickshire police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity.

The latest incidcent occurred near Coldstream last Sunday afternoon. A blue Subaru Forrester vehicle was seen with three men and lurcher type dogs near to Skathmuir Farm. The incident is under investigation.

Hare coursing is the hunting of hares using dogs; it is an offence and causes distress to wildlife and dogs and damage to farmland. This is most likely to occur at weekends and evenings during daylight hours. Spring and autumn are the peak seasons for this illegal activity.