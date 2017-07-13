Police homed in on bail-breach offender

A Hawick man banned from the home he shares with his partner was found there, hiding under the bed, just four hours after being released from court.

Shane Adamson, 20, appeared from custody in the same court last Thursday and pleaded guilty to breaching bail conditions and possession of cannabis.

The hearing was told that Adamson had appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court the previous day and had been bailed with the condition he did not enter the property at Silverbuthall Road.

He was released at 3pm – but at 7pm police received a call to say he was at the property, and when officers searched the house they found Adamson hiding under a bed. When he was searched he found to be in possession of between £25-£30 worth of cannabis.

Adamson’s lawyer said after being released from court on Wednesday, he had gone to a friend’s home in Anderson Place, Hawick, which was his bail address. But the occupier was not in and he went to the house in Silverbuthall Road to get some clothes.

The lawyer said Adamson and his partner had problems with the neighbours who were “picking on them”, and had made it clear they did not want them there.

However, the depute procurator fiscal, Tessa Bradley, told Sheriff Kevin Drummond that the neighbours were intimidated by Adamson and described the incident as a “flagrant breach of bail”.

During the court proceedings, Adamson appeared agitated in the dock, his lawyer explaining his client had been taking Valium before being taken into custody again.

Sheriff Drummond said the breach was an “affront to the court” and remanded Adamson in custody until July 20 for the production of background reports.