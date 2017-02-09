Plasterer’s £500 bill for racist remarks

A man who made racist remarks towards a staff member in a Galashiels Indian takeaway on ‘Mad Friday’ has been ordered to pay a total of £1,000 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Kenneth Reid, 47, of Dunsdale Road, Selkirk, pleaded guilty to offences committed after a drinking session on the last Friday before Christmas in 2015.

The court was told that Reid, who runs his own plastering business, had been drinking in Galashiels all day before heading into Mr Singh’s in High Street at 11pm.

A customer intervened after Reid made racist remarks towards a staff member. Reid responded by repeatedly punching the man on the head to his injury, resulting in bruising to one eye, swelling and two broken front teeth for the victim.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick described the incident as “pretty unsavoury” and said it happened on ‘Mad Friday’ when his client had far too much alcohol. He added that Reid had no recollection of the incident due to the amount he had drunk.

Reid was fined £350 for making racist remarks and ordered to pay £150 compensation to the restaurant employee. He was also fined £350 for the assault and told to pay £150 to the victim. Reid was ordered to pay the total sum of £1,000 at the rate of £100 a month.

Reid’s son, Kieran, 26, of Sinclair Gardens, Edinburgh, had his not-guilty plea to making racist remarks and assaulting a male employee in the takeaway accepted by the Crown.

‘MOUTHY’PAIR IN GALA DAY FIGHT

An apprentice bricklayer has been fined £250 after being involved in a fight on Gala Day which led to a bigger disturbance.

Terry Skeet, 24, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to behaving in a disorderly manner, struggling with David Douglas to his injury and committing a breach of the peace in Huddersfield Street, Galashiels, on July 2.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the events started around 10pm when an argument between the pair became heated. He said Mr Douglas fell to the ground, suffering a cut head, and others stepped in to break it up. He was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.

Mr Fraser added: “In the words of the accused, ‘I was being mouthy and he was being mouthy’, and thereafter they got involved in a fight.”

Skeet’s solicitor, Mat Patrick, said a large amount of alcohol had been consumed between the two parties.

Mr Patrick said although it started as a fight between the pair, “it got much bigger than that” and at one stage Skeet, of Talisman Avenue, Galashiels, was struck with a bottle.

REFUSED TO GIVE BLOOD SAMPLE

A self-employed gardener has been disqualified from driving for 19 months after failing to give a blood sample when suspected of being over the alcohol limit, Selkirk Sheriff Court has heard.

Gordon Finlay, 37, of Abbotseat, Kelso, had been pulled over by police concerned about the manner of his driving at roadworks on the A68 at Soutra Hill on November 6. They suspected he was intoxicated, but when he was taken to Duns police station he refused to give a blood sample and told them to put him back in his cell.

Prosecutor Graham Fraser said: “It was not possible to take the sample properly.”

Finlay’s lawyer told the court that the father-of-two mistakenly believed he was within his rights to refuse a blood sample, adding that the inevitable ban was going to affect his business dearly.

Finlay was also fined £250.

ON TRIAL IN MARCH

Scott Grant, 23, of Queens Drive, Hawick, will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on March 9 on a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at The Loan, Hawick, on January 8.

BAD BRAKE FOR BANNED DRIVER

A disqualified driver has been banned from the road for two years at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Scott Cooper, 37, of Wester Row, Greenlaw, was caught out when the vehicle he had just purchased for £120 rolled down the hill and struck another car, despite having the handbrake on.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the incident in Greenlaw on August 28 summed up the condition the Volkswagen Passat was in.

Cooper’s lawyer said his client had bought the vehicle for his partner and had only driven it 400 metres. He described Cooper’s conduct as “stupid.”

The lawyer accepted his client had previous convictions for driving while disqualified and was subjected to a 15-year ban imposed in 2003.

Cooper pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

As well as the ban, he was given a 15-month community payback order with supervision as an alternative to imprisonment.

Cooper was admonished on the insurance charge.

AGGRESSIVE ACCUSATION

Edward Berry, 63, formerly of Boonraw Road, Hawick, and now living in Dunbar, will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on February 23 on a charge of acting in an aggressive manner towards his wife at her home in Home Place, Coldstream, in September.

PETROL STATION ASSAULT CHARGE

A Jedburgh man will stand trial at the town’s sheriff court on a charge of assaulting a petrol station attendant.

Jonathan Field, 26, of Lothian Road, is accused of seizing hold of the woman’s right breast and making sexual remarks at the Shell Filling Station in Edinburgh Road, Jedburgh, on August 14.

A trial date has been fixed for April 20, with an intermediate hearing on March 20.

VILLAGE PUB FRACAS TRIAL

New trial dates have been fixed for a Paxton man accused of causing a disturbance in the village.

Stuart Seaton, 44, of Merse View, is accused of shouting and swearing, and acting in an aggressive manner in the Cross Inn on November 26. He is also charged with struggling with police officers at Hawick police station and uttering homophobic remarks to them while acting in a threatening manner.

A trial date has been set for May 16 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on April 18.

He was bailed on condition that he does not enter the Cross Inn.

DENIES SISTER DEATH THREAT

A 32-year-old man will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on a charge of threatening to stab and kill his sister.

Richard Cowan denies the offence which is alleged to have happened at a house in Berrymoss Court, Kelso, on October 18. He also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing a knife.

A trial date has been set for March 7.

HAWICK MAN’S NOT-GUILTY PLEA

A Hawick man will stand trial next month on a charge of threatening to harm his ex and her new partner.

Andrew Suddon, 47, of Harden Place, pleaded not guilty to the offence which is alleged to have happened on various occasions over the course of December 29 and 30.

A trial date has been set for March 7 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

NOT FERRY CLEVER

A Hawick man breached the terms of his interim sexual offences prevention order by failing to sign on at Hawick police station three days in a row.

Instead, Thomas Hoare, 49, of Princes Street, was trying to get on a Cairnryan-Belfast ferry earlier this month.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of failing to sign on at the police station on February 2, 3 and 4.

Hoare will be sentenced next month.

ACCUSED OF ASSAULT

A Hawick woman will stand trial accused of assaulting two women.

Elizabeth Port, 36, of Roxburghe Drive, denies the offences which are alleged to have happened at Wellogate Stables in Hawick on November 30.

The trial was fixed for March 7 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

DRINK-DRIVE CHARGE

Pawell Swiatek, 29, of Greenwell Avenue, Chirnside, has been accused of drinking and driving in the Berwickshire village on October 16.

He is alleged to have had a breath/alcohol count of 67 microgrammes – the legal limit being 22 – as well as driving a car away without the consent of the owner and failing to tell police who the driver was.

A trial has been fixed for March 7 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

JEDBURGH TRIAL DATE

A Hawick woman has been accused of assaulting a male and a female.

Danielle Reilly, 21, of Kenilworth Avenue, pleaded not guilty to the offences which are alleged to have been committed in Hawick on January 8.

She faces a third charge of shouting and swearing and making threatening comments.

A trial date was set for Jedburgh Sheriff Court on March 9.

OAP ASSAULT ALLEGATION

A Hawick man has been accused of assaulting a pensioner.

Barry Gibson, 41, of Cheviot Road, pleaded not guilty to pushing the 80-year-old man to the ground to his injury in High Street, Coldstream, on August 16.

The trial will take place at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on April 20, with an intermediate hearing on March 20.

CLAIMING SELF-DEFENCE

Gayle Beatson, 26, of Weensland Road, Hawick, will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on March 7 on a charge of assaulting a woman in High Street, Hawick, on March 6 last year.

She has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

The trial date has been set for March 7.

STRUCK EX ON THE HEAD

A Kelso man who admitted assaulting his ex-partner will be sentenced on March 6.

Robert Yule, 40, of Inchmead Drive, pleaded guilty to repeatedly striking her on the head at a house in Inchmyre, Kelso, on December 3.

Five days later, the accused threatened her with violence and demanded money from her.

DENIES VIOLENT STRUGGLE

A Hawick man will stand trial next month on a charge of assault at a Galashiels superstore.

John-Paul Weldon, 27, of Melrose Court, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at Tesco on February 5.

Weldon also denies kicking a police officer on the head at the nearby Asda store on the same date and struggling violently with two police constables.

A trial has been fixed for March 30.

STUDENT DROVE DESPITE BAN

A disqualified driver drove 18 miles to college in Galashiels because he did not want to lose his bursary, Selkirk Sheriff Court had been told.

Kieran Hughes, 30, of Maxmill Park, Kelso, claimed he had missed classes due to ill-health, which led to financial problems, and when he missed his bus, decided to take the car, despite the fact he was serving a six-month ban.

Police officers spotted the vehicle in the Netherdale area of Galashiels on the afternoon of December 1 and realised it had no insurance. It then came to light Hughes was banned from driving.

His lawyer told the court he no longer goes to college.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said this was the fourth occasion Hughes had been caught driving without insurance which was made even more serious by the fact he was disqualified at the time.

Hughes received an 18-month ban and was ordered to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work.

POLICE TOOK EVASIVE ACTION

A motorist who overtook a line of three vehicles and forced a police car coming in the opposition direction to take evasive action has been fined £500 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Alisdair Kay, 64, admitted driving carelessly on the A703 between Peebles and Eddleston on May 5.

In addition to the fine, Kay of Townhead, near Auchterarder, had six penalty points placed on his licence.

EMBEZZLEMENT TRIAL ADJOURNED

The trial of a Kelso woman accused of embezzling £19,000 while working as the administrator of a Selkirk playgroup has been adjourned until May.

Fiona Hughes, 49, of Kaimflat Cottages, denies the offence which is said to have happened at the Argus Playgroup in Goslawdales between August 1, 2011, and November 1, 2014.

The Crown requested more time to prepare for the case after documents were lodged on behalf of the defence.

The trial has been fixed for Selkirk Sheriff Court on May 3, with an intermediate hearing on March 27.

REFUSED TO BE SEARCHED

A 30-year-old man who refused to be searched for drugs in a police station has received a 62-day prison sentence at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Michael Stead had been detained following an incident in the Talisman Avenue area of Galashiels on Friday, January 30 – a week after being released from prison.

He was taken to St Leonard’s Custody Centre in Edinburgh where he refused to co-operate with a search for drugs which were believed to be in his body.

Stead pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

After being told Stead had been in custody since January 2, Sheriff Peter Paterson imposed a backdated 62-day jail sentence which meant he would be released immediately.

POOL GLASS ‘JOKE’ BACKFIRED

A hotel worker who placed a wine glass at the bottom of a swimming pool claimed he did it as a joke, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Dean Laidlaw, 26, was sacked from his job as an attendant at the leisure complex of Peebles Hotel Hydro after a female swimmer felt the glass as she was exercising and handed it to him.

He reported the matter to his bosses, but when they checked the CCTV they found it was Laidlaw who was responsible for putting the glass there shortly after starting his shift at 6.15am.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “For someone to behave in that fashion is quite unbelievable.

“Fortunately, it was one found in one piece.”

Fiona Hamilton, defending, said Laidlaw had been sharing a joke with a female swimmer that she should drink wine.

The lawyer added: “She was obviously not party to it and he got on with the rest of his shift and forgot about it. He should not have done that during the course of his employment. It was a joke gone wrong.”

Father-of-four Laidlaw, of Eildon Crescent, Melrose – now working as a labourer – pleaded guilty to conducting himself in a disorderly manner by placing a glass in a swimming pool during the course of his employment on April 16 and committing a breach of the peace.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said he found it difficult to understand how it could be regarded as a joke and described the incident as “bizarre.”

Noting Laidlaw had already been punished by his dismissal from the hotel, he imposed a fine of £200.

CAR KEYS THIEF IS LOCKED UP

A Selkirk man who admitted thefts from two properties in the town has been jailed for 180 days at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Gary Stewart, 26, of Market Place, was also ordered to serve 90 days in prison as part of an unexpired previous sentence before the new jail term gets under way.

Stewart appeared from custody and pleaded guilty to the thefts of car keys from properties in Ettrick Terrace and Bemersyde Crescent on Saturday evening.

HAWICK MAN ON KNIFE CHARGE

A Hawick man has appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of damaging a bus while in possession of a knife.

It follows an incident in Galashiels on Friday.

James Jackson, 26, made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination.

He was granted bail by Sheriff Peter Paterson.

TEENAGER BAILED

A Selkirk teenager has appeared in private at the town’s sheriff court accused of having a knife during a disturbance on Friday night.

Philip McMillan, 19, of Back Row, also faces a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour during the incident in Selkirk.

He made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination.

The teenger was released on bail by Sheriff Peter Paterson.

BENEFITS FRAUD ALLEGATION

A Jedburgh man will stand trial at the town’s sheriff court on March 7 facing a benefits fraud charge involving more than £12,000.

Colin Holness, 55, of Grieve Avenue, is accused of claiming employment and support allowance of £6,368.98 and housing benefit of £6,801.56 to which he was not entitled.

It is alleged he failed to tell officials that his wife had started employment.

The offence is alleged to have been committed between February 2014 and January 2016.