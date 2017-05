Background reports have been ordered into a Peebles man who admitted assaulting his partner.

James Scott, 34, of Glensax Road, pleaded guilty to punching the woman repeatedly to the head, scratching her face and seizing her by the neck during a bust-up at a house in Kittlegairy Road, Peebles,

The offence happened on April 9.

Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court until June 19.