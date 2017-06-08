Passengers subjected to booze-fuelled abuse

A 48-year-old man who caused a late-night disturbance at Galashiels Transport Interchange was consuming 20 cans of cider a day, Selkirk Sheriff Court heard this week.

Kevin Beveridge pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing, and gesticulating in an offensive manner on a bus and then at the interchange at around 10.30pm on March 22.

The hearing was told that a report was received about a drunk male being abusive on a bus and then in the interchange which was busy at the time, with people coming off the train and heading for buses.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said that by the time police arrived he was out of the bus and sitting on a seat. He was swearing.

Mr Fraser added: “They tried to calm him down, but he was gesticulating towards interchange staff who were only trying to do their own jobs.”

Beveridge – who was described in court as an alcoholic – continued to be disruptive inside a police vehicle on a journey to Dalkeith.

His lawyer said his client was consuming 20 cans of cider a day, adding: “By the time he committed the offence, he was on his 16th can of cider.

“He had consumed far too much alcohol,” concluded the solicitor.

Beveridge – formerly of Hawick and now living in Haddington – was ordered to be of good behaviour for the next six months and his sentence was deferred until December 14.