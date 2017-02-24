Police Scotland has launched an awareness campaign of the new mobile phone law which comes into place next week, doubling the penalties faced by motorists using mobile phones while driving.

At present, drivers who are stopped while using a mobile phone are issued with three penalty points on their licence and a £100 fine. Under the new legislation, which comes into force on Wednesday, March 1, the consequences double and will be six points and a £200 fine.

In more serious cases, police officers have powers to prosecute drivers for careless or dangerous driving.

Chief Superintendent Andy Edmonston, head of road policing for Police Scotland, said: “The risks associated with using a phone while behind the wheel have always been very clear.

“Distraction reduces hazard perception and increases reaction times in a similar way to drink-driving, making drivers much more likely to cause deaths and injuries. “Drivers who think they can multi-task are fooling themselves - research shows 98% are unable to divide their time without it affecting performance.

“The law says a driver must at all times be in proper control of their vehicle.

“We are using this change in the law to, once again, remind drivers that using a mobile phone while driving has always been unacceptable and even careful drivers can be distracted by a call or text – and a split-second lapse in concentration could result in a serious or fatal collision.”