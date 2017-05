Two men produced cannabis for their personal use at a flat in Kelso.

Kamil Farbis, 27, was fined £250 and 31-year-old Rodoslaw Farbis ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to the offence which happened at their home in Inchmyre on August 3 last year.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court sign.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard the seven plants had an estimated value of £1,400.