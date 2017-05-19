Manchester teen bailed at Selkirk Sheriff Court

A teenager appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of breaching his bail conditions.

Anthony Regan, 19, from Manchester, is charged with failing to appear in court without reasonable excuse last month.

He made no plea and the case was continued for further examination. Regan was bailed.

He is currently awaiting trial on a charge of assaulting a man to his injury and disfigurement in Eyemouth last September. Regan has also been accused of having an article with a blade or point in a public place.