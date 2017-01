Police in Berwickshire have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man in relation to an attempted handbag snatch in Eyemouth.

The incident happened at around 1.35pm on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, in the town’s Renton Terrace.

A 58-year-old woman was walking when a man approached her and tried to grab her bag.

A 26-year-old man is due to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on January 23.