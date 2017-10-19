Knife brandished during Kelso takeaway row

A fast-food takeaway manager who brandished a knife during an argument with a customer was this week fined £400.

Turgut Batkitar, 35, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Ozkan’s in Roxburgh Street, Kelso, on the evening of August 27.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court, pictured, heard there had been a problem with an order which had been placed on the internet, and when the female customer went into the shop to check the order, there was no food ready.

She contacted her partner who said she should cancel the order and get her money back, but the staff said they were unable to give a refund as the order had been placed online.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the partner went into the shop to complain and there were raised voices on both sides. He explained how Batkitar picked up a knife lying on the grill and demanded that the man left the shop.

Mr Fraser added: “It is accepted he did not intend to use the knife, but it was an inappropriate use of it to get the customer to leave.

“The incident was caught on CCTV which he provided himself.”

Mat Patrick, defending, said Batkitar was busy and under pressure at the time of the offence, adding: “Both parties were annoyed. Clearly he has lost his temper and picked up the closest thing to him.”

BENEFITS CHEAT CLAIMED £6,000

A 64-year-old man received £6,000 in benefits he was not entitled to, Jedburgh Sheriff Court has been told.

John Wilson pleaded guilty to an allegation of receiving employment support allowance between June 2012 and March 2015 without declaring he was in receipt of pensions income.

The offence happened at his former home in Teapot Street, Morebattle.

The court heard he was in the process of repaying the money.

Wilson, now living at Lawnmarket in Edinburgh, had sentence deferred for a criminal justice social work report and restriction-of-liberty order assessment.

FACING SIX CHARGES

A Kelso woman is set to stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court next month facing a total of six allegations.

Sharon Smith, 38, denies four assaults, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and damaging a car.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in Orchard Park, Kelso.

A trial date has been set for November 16.

DENIES FLOUTING RESTAURANT BAN

A Galashiels man has been accused of running an Indian restaurant for three months when he was banned from doing so.

Navojyoti Roy, of Croft Street, is charged with participating in the management of the Jedburgh Tandoori when he was prohibited from doing so between February 13 and May 1.

The charge alleges he was served a hygiene prohibition notice in August 2009.

Forty-nine-year-old Roy pleaded not guilty to the allegation at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

A trial date was set for November 2.

EX-SELKIRK MAN DENIES FRAUD

A 33-year-old man will stand trial in November.

James Harding, formerly of Selkirk and now living in Lowestoft, Suffolk, adhered to his not-guilty plea in relation to two fraud allegations and a theft charge.

He is alleged to have pretended to the owner of Armstrong’s Garage in Mansfield Road, Hawick, that he had permission to have four tyres, other parts and labour costs invoiced to the account of Hoscote Estate, and obtained goods and services by fraud on August 1.

Harding is also charged with the theft of a fridge, cement mixer, two firearms cabinets and an extension hose from Hoscote Estate, near Hawick, on September 29.

He is facing a third allegation of obtaining goods to the value of £107 by fraud at a shop in Sandbed, Hawick, on December 24, using a cheque he knew would not be honoured.

Harding pleaded not guilty to all three charges and a trial date was set for November 14 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

NISBET MAN’S DRUGS TRIAL

A Nisbet man has been accused of producing cannabis and drug dealing.

Andrew Robson, 40, is charged with committing the offences at his East Nisbet Farm Cottages home on September 6.

A trial has been scheduled for Jedburgh Sheriff Court on January 23, with an intermediate hearing on December 11.

Dangerous driving trial

A motorist has been accused at Jedburgh Sheriff Court of causing serious injury to two pensioners in a road accident by dangerous driving.

Sixty-three-year-old David Fielden pleads not guilty to crossing into the opposite carriageway and negotiating a bend on the wrong side of the road before colliding with another vehicle, pushing it onto a grass verge.

The charge states that a couple aged 80 and 79 were seriously injured following the incident on the B6399 road between Hawick and Newcastleton on October 15.

Fielden, of Dersingham, Norfolk, had his intermediate hearing continued till October 30 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

TEENAGER’S NOT-GUILTY PLEA

A Lauder teenager will stand trial later this month accused of assaulting a male to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Tom McKinlay, 18, who lives in Scott Road, pleads not guilty to the offence which is said to have happened at Nenthorn House, near Kelso, on December 17.

The trial date is set for January 23 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on December 11.

ORDERED TO DO UNPAID WORK

A Galashiels man who admitted a series of offences has been ordered to carry out a total of 280 hours’ unpaid work.

David Connolly, 33, of Winston Place, admitted threatening a man with an axe in Gala Park, Galashiels, on July 18.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing bottles of after-shave to the value of £100 from Boots in Galashiels on April 24.

Connolly also admitted breaching his home curfews on two occasions.

In addition to the unpaid work, Connolly was placed on supervision for 18 months.

Sheriff Janyss Scott, sitting at Jedburgh court, said the sentence was an alternative to custody.

ACCUSED OF DRUG DEALING

A Hawick man has been accused of drug dealing.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kyle Christensen, of Scott Crescent, is charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He also faces charges of possession of cannabis and an air weapon.

The crimes are said to have happened in Hawick in December and February.

A trial date has been set for January 25 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on December 11.

NOVEMBER TRIAL FOR JED ACCUSED

A Jedburgh man has been accused of sending threatening, offensive and abusive messages to his estranged wife.

They were also alleged to have included a photograph of her with another man.

Wayne Scott, 37, denies the offence which is said to have happened on various occasions at his Howden Drive home on August 24 and 25.

A trial date has been set for November 16 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

THREATENING ALLEGATION

A Kelso man has been accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the town’s Eschie Court.

Ronald Thomson, 39, of Maxmill Park, denies the offence which is said to have happened on July 18.

A trial has been set for November 14 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

CANNABIS CHARGE

Alyxs Millar, 24, will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on January 25. He faces a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis at his Eildon Road home in Hawick between January 1 and April 24.

DRIVING WHILE BANNED CHARGE

Daniel Purvis has been accused of driving while disqualified and with no insurance in Shedden Park Road, Kelso, on September 10.

The 21-year-old, formerly of Kelso and now living in Wooler, will face trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on November 14.

ON TRIAL FOR FRAUD

A Jedburgh woman has been accused of a £10,000 benefits fraud at the town’s sheriff court.

Tara Morris, 23, of Priors Court, is alleged to have received £6,640.60 of income support she was not entitled to between December 2014 and September 2016.

She also pleads not guilty to receiving £3,409 in housing benefit she was not entitled to by failing to specify her partner was living in the household.

A trial has been scheduled for November 14.

BENEFITS ALLEGATION

A Kelso woman is alleged to have received £2,807.64 in benefits she was not entitled to.

Gillian Mitchell, 37, of Grovehill, is said to have failed to report an increase in household income between April 2013 and May 29, 2016.

A trial has been fixed for January 23 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on December 11.

PAIR DENY DRUG DEALING

A man and woman have been accused of drug-dealing at their home in Hawick’s Fairhurst Drive.

Kay Miller, 29, and 32-year-old Billy Rutherford deny being concerned in the supply of cannabis on September 9.

A trial has been set for Jedburgh Sheriff Court on January 9, with an intermediate hearing on December 11.