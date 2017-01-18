Kerosene stolen from Duns oil tank

Police in the Borders are appealing for information after over £500 worth of kerosene was stolen from a heating oil tank in Duns.

The theft is believed to have taken place some time between 8pm on Friday, January 13, and 11am on Saturday, January 14, at a home in the Cairnhill area of Duns.

Removal of the heating oil is likely to have required a vehicle and officers are urging anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area during that period to come forward.

Those with information are asked to contact PC Barry Angus at Duns Police Station on 101, or alternatively they can report anything they saw anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.