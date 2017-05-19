Hawick man blew up over bike repair

A Hawick man, frustrated at the length of time he was taking to fix a mountain bike, got involved in a bust-up with his partner and ended up threatening to kill himself.

Zak Sinclair, 29, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a property in Howegate on May 5, and also to a second offence of kicking and punching a wall and door, causing £216 worth of damage.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Jedburgh Sheriff Court that the accused was trying to fix his mountain bike, but was becoming frustrated at the length of time it was taking.

He said: “He became increasingly angry and kicked a large hole in the living room wall and punched the front door.

“He became abusive to his partner, calling her a fat slag and a waste of space. The accused threw an already-broken microwave down the stairs.

“His partner went into a bathroom and locked the door. He got possession of a dog leash and threatened to take his own life, and at that point an ambulance was called.”

The court heard that Sinclair was found at his address in Teviot Crescent and was difficult with the officers.

Sentence was deferred for good behaviour for six months and he was advised he would be expected to pay compensation for the damage caused when the case recalls on November 13.