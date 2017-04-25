Galashiels male, 16, accused of raping two 14-year-olds

A Galashiels teenager has appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court charged with the statutory rape of two 14-year-old girls.

The 16-year-old male – who cannot be named due to his age – is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with the two under-agers in Selkirk and Galashiels in December and February.

He made no plea and the case was continued for further examinations.

He was released on bail by Sheriff Kevin Drummond with special conditions.