Galashiels clubbers subjected to homophobic abuse

A former soldier was fined £300 at Selkirk Sheriff Court this week for directing homophobic abuse at a group of people leaving a Galashiels nightclub.

Paul Hobden, 34, of Gala Park Court, Galashiels, pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing and making homophobic comments in the town’s Overhaugh Street on September 24.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the incident started at around 2.30am as a group of people were leaving the club, and Hobden appeared to have deduced that they were all gay.

Hobden started shouting about how he hated gay people and that he had once been chatted up by a man of that persuasion.

He continued to be abusive, causing offence to the club-goers, and the police were eventually called.

Mr Fraser said Hobden continued to be offensive about gay people even after officers arrived.

Defence lawyer Mark Harrower said the argument could have started after comments were directed towards Hobden about the colour of his hair.

Mr Harrower added that the incident happened at a time when Hobden was at a low ebb.

The lawyer said Hobden had spent eight-and-a-half years in the British Army, including two tours of Iraq, and he also served in Bosnia.

He had only just moved to Galashiels for a fresh start when this incident occurred.

HAWICK OAP DENIES ASSAULT

A Hawick pensioner has been accused of assaulting a female social worker at the town’s secondary school.

Rose McHugh is charged with repeatedly striking the woman on the arm and throwing envelopes at her at Hawick High School on June 26.

The 68-year-old, of Ancrum Court, pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

A trial date has been fixed for January 23, with an intermediate hearing on December 1.

MAN ‘A DANGER TO HIS PARTNER’

A man described as a danger to his most recent partner after he admitted his 11th domestic-related offence has been ordered to stay away from her for the next 10 months.

Keiran Davies, 21, pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in Eyemouth last month, having made abusive comments and threatened to injure the woman.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told it was the third offence relating to the same victim, and background reports described Davies as a danger to her.

Davies’ lawyer, Mat Patrick, said his client has “significant shortcomings”.

In addition to a 10-month non-harassment order, Davies was given a four-month night-time curfew at a property in Kelso.

JED WOMEN ON THEFT CHARGE

A Jedburgh woman has been accused of stealing £450 worth of clothing from a shop.

Lisa Harper, 37, denies the offence, said to have happened at the David Thomson and Son shop in High Street on May 16.

A trial date has been set for January 23 for Harper, of Exchange Street, Jedburgh.

A warrant was granted for the arrest of Nicola Harper, 35, also of Exchange Street, after she failed to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to answer a similar charge.

She is also alleged to have attempted to pervert the course of justice by giving police a false name and address.

MAN DENIES THEFT FROM HOTEL

A 31-year-old man has been accused of stealing five kegs of lager and various foodstuffs from a Kelso hotel.

Paul McLean, of Heiton, pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to the theft, alleged to have been committed at the Ednam House Hotel on August 28. He also denied a second charge of struggling violently with police officers.

A trial date has been set for November 14, with a continued intermediate hearing due to take place on October 30.

Bail conditions include not entering the grounds of the Ednam House Hotel.

MAN STOLE BUS DRIVER’S TAKINGS

A Hawick man has been fined £225 for stealing a rucksack containing a bus driver’s takings in what was described at Jedburgh Sheriff Court as an “opportunistic theft”.

Dean Palmer, 44, of Earl Street, pleaded guilty to the offence, committed in Mart Street, Hawick.

Prosecutor Tessa Bradley said the bus had broken down, and a number of people were outside the vehicle, when Palmer entered the cabin window and stole the rucksack, containing £32.15 in coins.

CCTV footage showed a man wearing the same clothing as Palmer enter the bus, and Ms Bradley said it was an “opportunistic theft”.

The rucksack was later recovered from a nearby wheelie bin, minus the coins.

When apprehended by police, Palmer told officers: “I suffer from schizophrenia. I hear voices, and they tell me to do stuff. I can’t remember what I did.”

Palmer, paid £250 a week in benefits, was also ordered to pay £32.15 to the bus company in compensation.

DRIVER SIX TIMES THE BOOZE LIMIT

A Peebleshire driver appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to driving while six times the legal alcohol limit.

Graeme Haddon, 37, pleaded guilty to the offence, committed at his home at Lamancha, near West Linton, last weekend.

He recorded a breath-alcohol leading of 132 microgrammes – the limit being 22.

Haddon was fined £665 and banned from the road for two years.

MAN FINED OVER DISTURBANCE

A Hawick man involved in a town-centre disturbance has been fined £250 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Daniel Bouglas, 32, pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening and abusive behaviour.

He admitted striking a door, shouting and swearing, threatening to damage property and acting in an aggressive manner at a property in High Street on July 18.

However, Bouglas, of Cross Wynd, had his not-guilty plea to being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Laidlaw Terrace, Hawick, earlier that day accepted by the crown.

ASSAULT CASE DESERTED

Christopher Murray, 35, of Princes Street, Hawick, had his case deserted after originally being charged with assaulting his partner, Donna Baxter, by seizing her by the neck in Trinity Street, Hawick, on July 25.

He was also admonished at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after admitting breaching a bail condition by being in her company on August 8 when he was supposed to have no contact with her.

STRUGGLING ALLEGATION

A Hawick man has been accused of threatening or abusive behaviour by struggling violently with his wife.

Andrew Parr, 29, is also said to have thrown a shoe at her, poured beer over her and broken a mobile telephone.

That offence is alleged to have happened at a house in Borthwick Road, Hawick, on July 16.

Parr pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, and a trial date was fixed for January 11, with an intermediate hearing on December 11.

MAN, 21, DENIES ABUSING HIS EX

A man will stand trial on a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour towards his ex-partner at Kelso Racecourse and Melrose Rugby Club.

Keiren Renton, 21, of Hawthorn Bank, Duns, denies shouting and swearing, and verbally abusing the woman.

The offence is alleged to have happened on various occasions between April 8 and May 28 at the two sporting venues and elsewhere in the Borders.

A trial date has been set for January 11 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on December 11.

TEENAGER HAD KNIFE ON HIM

A teenager has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work for causing a disturbance and later being found in possession of a knife.

James Dawson, 18, of Ploughlands Farm Cottages, Crailing, pleaded guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour in Thornfield Avenue, Selkirk, during the early hours of January 8.

He was later found to be in possession of the offensive weapon in West Port, Selkirk.

The sentence, imposed at Selkirk Sheriff Court, was a direct alternative to custody, he was told.

TEEN DENIES SEXUAL ASSAULT

A Fountainhall teenager will stand trial on a charge of sexually assaulting a female in a static caravan on a farm.

Alasdair Saunders, 19, of Fleming Place, denies the offence, alleged to have happened on October 9 last year near Stow.

A trial date has been set for November 20 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

OFFENDER OWNS UP TO DEALING

Background reports have been ordered on a Peebles man after he admitted drug-dealing.

Kevin Robertson, 29, was concerned in the supply of cannabis at his North Street home between August and October last year.

The court heard he was found to be in possession of around £450 worth of the class-B drug.

Sentence was deferred until November 20 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

WOMAN DENIES POLICE STRUGGLE

Sarah Scott, 23, of Woodstock Avenue, Galashiels, will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on November 21 on a charge of struggling violently with police officers at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose on July 3.

£200 FINE FOR SHOPLIFTING

Stealing groceries worth £144 from Tesco in Galashiels cost Jonathan Streets a £200 fine at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

The 31-year-old, of Maxmill Park, Kelso, pleaded guilty to the offence, committed on April 7.

His co-accused – Shauna Young, 24, of the same address – was admonished after being of good behaviour during a period of deferred sentence.

MAN ORDERED TO STEER CLEAR OF EX

A Selkirk man has been given a two-year non-harassment order requiring him to stay away from a former partner.

Lee Dickson, 24, of Bannerfield Drive, admitted placing the female in a state of fear and alarm in Eyemouth on October 5.

TEEN DENIES STRUGGLE CHARGE

A Peebles teenager will stand trial on a charge of struggling violently with his father at a house in the town’s Ballantyne Street.

Glen Todd, 18, of Cuddysidem, denies the offence, said to have happened on August 30. He also pleaded not guilty to breaking a window at the property.

The trial is scheduled to take place at Selkirk Sheriff Court on November 9.

The teenager had his case continued without plea on a charge of stealing a bottle of wine at Sainsbury’s in Peebles on August 18.

Arrest warrant issued for teen

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a teenager who previously admitted assaulting his partner and then brandishing a knife at her and her friends the following day at a caravan park.

Aidan McCardle, 19, had pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to committing the offences at Angecroft caravan park in the Ettrick Valley over the course of a weekend in February.

The court heard that McCardle was with a group of friends who had hired out two lodges, but following a bust-up with the woman during which he pushed her against a wall, the partner and her friends moved into the other lodge, leaving McCardle on his own.

The following day, McCardle knocked on the door of the other lodge and was refused entry. He was seen brandishing a black-handled kitchen knife and was shouting and swearing and kicked the door, causing minor damage.

The partner and her friends were unable to call the police as there was no mobile phone reception in the area, but the incident was reported to a warden, who inspected the damage and called police.

McCardle, formerly of Dundee but now living in Gallowhill in Paisley, had sentence deferred until Monday for the production of background reports, including a psychiatric assessment, but following his non-appearance, an arrest warrant was issued.

BUS WINDOW ALLEGATION

A Hawick man has been accused of smashing the window of a X95 bus while he was on board by punching it.

James Jackson, 27, of Havelock Place, also pleaded not guilty to being in possession of a knife in Stirling Street, Galashiels, on February 3.

A trial date has been set for November 23 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

GALA MAN FACES ASSAULT TRIAL

James Sutherland, 50, of Balmoral Road, Galashiels, denies assaulting a female by seizing her by the neck and repeatedly punching and kicking her and stamping on her body, causing her to have a seizure, on July 2 at his home address.

Trial has been set for November 21 at Selkirk Sheriff Court, with a further intermediate hearing on November 6.

PAIR CHARGED WITH DEALING

A Galashiels man and woman face trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on a drug-dealing charge.

Tasha White, 25, of Torwoodlee Road, and Alan Bell, 32, of Glendinning Terrace, both deny being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

White is also charged with being in possession of diazepam in Torwoodlee Road.

Their trial date has been set for November 7.

MAN ON TRIAL IN NOVEMBER

Andrew Sneddon, 35, of Roxburgh Street, Galashiels, is accused of breaking a shop window at Macari’s cafe in the town’s High Street on May 23.

Trial has been set for November 21 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

TEEN REFERRED TO HOSPITAL

A teenager has been referred to the Huntlyburn Ward at the Borders General Hospital for treatment after he admitted smashing windows at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Rene Miller, 19, of Bannerfield Drive, Selkirk, admitted three counts of smashing windows at the court between June and last week.

He also pleaded guilty to breaking a window at Melrose police station on July 14.

MAN FACES DRUG ASSESSMENT

A Galashiels man is to undergo a drug treatment and testing order assessment after pleading guilty to four charges.

Michael Dodds, of Hawthorn Road, admitted being found in houses in Langlee Road and Kingsknowe Gardens in Galashiels and Riverside Drive in Tweedbank earlier this month in circumstances where it could be reasonably inferred he intended to commit theft.

He also admitted stealing toiletries from Asda in Galashiels on October 5.

The case will recall at Selkirk Sheriff Court on December 5.

OAP PLEADS NOT GUILTY

A pensioner has been accused of three motoring offences.

Ray Haynes is accused of failing to co-operate with a breath test at Eildon Holiday Cottage, Dingleton Mains, Melrose, on August 27 and also failing to tell police who the driver of his vehicle was.

He also denies failing to give two specimens of breath at Galashiels police station.

The 65-year-old, of Betley Road, Reddish, Stockport, will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on November 21.

TRIAL DATE SET FOR PENSIONER

A Selkirk pensioner will face trial at the town’s sheriff court on three charges.

Nicholas Weeks, 65, of Newburgh Farm Estate, is accused of engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause fear and alarm towards his wife by texting her repeatedly and threatening to have her visa removed and benefits stopped.

He also denies threatening or abusive behaviour towards her and assaulting a young child.

The alleged offences date back to January and February 2016.

Trial is scheduled for November 23.

TEEN ACCUSED OF DAMAGE

David Bradley, 19, of no fixed abode, will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court next month on charges of breaking a laminated door panel at the Borders General Hospital’s accident-and-emergency department and breaching the peace by butting a wall.

MAN FAILED TO APPEAR AT COURT

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Peter Sell, 23, of Buccleuch Street, Glasgow.

He failed to show at Selkirk Sheriff Court to answer charges of being in possession of class-A drugs cocaine and ecstasy at Nutwood, East Port, Melrose, on April 8.