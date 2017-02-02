Facebook comments row led to stabbing

A Hawick man has been jailed for eight months for stabbing a former friend after they fell out over comments on Facebook.

Aarron Atkinson, 24, had posted a message about his late father on his social networking site, but took exception to a comment by Stuart Ogilvie and an argument flared between the pair. It ended with Mr Ogilvie going round to Atkinson’s house in Allars Bank for a confrontation on January 31 last year.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that Atkinson rushed out of his home with a Stanley knife and stabbed his victim on the chest and in his back.

Prosecutor Graham Fraser said Mr Ogilvie required three stitches to one of the wounds, adding that he broke his hand hitting Atkinson.

Atkinson pleaded guilty to punching Mr Ogilvie in the face and repeatedly striking him on the body with a knife to his injury and permanent disfigurement, but under provocation.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said: “It was only pure luck that there were not more serious injuries.” He reduced the prison sentence from a year to eight months because of the guilty plea.

MAN STOLE CASH FROM HIS MUM

A 35-year-old man has been put on a home night-time curfew after admitting withdrawing £250 from his mother’s bank account without permission.

Michael Dodds stole the bank card from his mother’s home in Gorse Lane, Galashiels, last month.

He then went to the Spar shop in Langlee and withdrew sums of £40 and £50 from its cashpoint before heading to the Asda store in Galashiels town centre at 3am to take out another £160.

Dodds has since repaid the money, the court heard.

He was given a restriction-of-liberty order keeping him in his Gun Road, Earlston, home between 8pm and 5.30am for the next nine months.

CASE AGAINST PAIR DESERTED

Two Jedburgh men accused of repeatedly asking two women to perform sexual acts during the course of a car journey have had the case against them deserted at the town’s sheriff court.

Stuart Spence, 25, of Hartrigge Crescent, and Craig Hall, 19, of Howden Road, were due to stand trial on a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person fear and alarm.

The offence was alleged to have been committed in a vehicle on the Jedburgh-Oxnam road on Sunday, October 23.

Before the trial could get under way, however, the crown announced that the case against the pair would be deserted for the time being.

No opposition was expressed by the pair’s lawyers.

JAIL LOOMS FOR REPEAT OFFENDER

A woman responsible for two disturbances at the Borders General Hospital within the space of four days has been warned she faces the prospect of a prison sentence.

Karen Turner, 31, pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing and acting in an aggressive manner in the Melrose hospital’s accident-and-emergency unit on Sunday, August 21.

She also admitted threatening or abusive behaviour in an ambulance and at the hospital on Thursday, August 25, when she struggled with police and kicked a female officer to the leg.

Turner also pleaded guilty to struggling violently with three people and kicking a door during another incident in Howegate, Hawick, on Saturday, August 13.

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence on Turner, said to be in the process of moving address from Hawick to Galashiels, for the production of a criminal justice social work report until Monday, February 20, but he warned her: “You should be well aware that, given the nature of the offences, a custodial sentence is the most likely outcome in this matter.”

ACCUSED FACES THEFT CHARGES

A third man has made a court appearance in connection with a series of vehicle thefts in Berwickshire last month.

Jamie Shaw, 24, of Edinburgh, is charged with two counts of stealing from locked vehicles and also obstructing police.

It follows thefts from vehicles in Duns and Reston overnight on Monday, December 12.

Shaw made no plea or declaration during a private hearing at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, and his case was continued for further examination.

He was bailed.

His co-accused – John Garden, 29, and Alan Halcrow, 38, both also of Edinburgh – have already appeared in court charged with thefts from vehicles.

EMBEZZLEMENT ALLEGATION

A woman’s trial on an embezzlement charge will now take place in April.

Catherine Knight, 23, of Scott Crescent, Hawick, has already pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to embezzling money and vouchers from clients to the value of £355 while working as an agent for Merseyside-based Park Retail between November 2014 and October 2015, but more time was requested to prepare for the case.

The trial will now go ahead on Monday, April 24, with an intermediate hearing on Monday, March 20.

DOG OWNER FINED £400

A horse dealer has been criticised for a “cavalier attitude” which resulted in his dogs killing a lamb on a farm.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told that Mark Ashe, 37, had neen warned about his lurcher and hound running loose on farmland and worrying sheep belonging to a farmer living nearby.

Matters came to a head at Whisgills, near Newcastleton, on Saturday, June 18, when the farmer again spotted the dogs in the field, with all his sheep huddled into one corner.

Prosecutor Tessa Bradley said the lurcher and the hound were tearing a lamb to pieces, and there was blood from the lamb all over the hound’s back.

When Ashe was quizzed by police, he asked if the matter would be dropped by the procurator fiscal if he got the dogs destroyed.

Ashe pleaded guilty to allowing his dogs to worry a lamb, resulting in it being killed near his Whisgills home on June 18.

His solicitor, Natalie Paterson, told the court that after the farmer had spoken to him, Ashe said he had built a kennel for the dogs, but they must have got loose.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told father-of-four Ashe: “You have shown a pretty cavalier attitude towards the ownership of the two dogs who have a well-known propensity to chase sheep.”

He added that Ashe had been well warned by his extremely patient neighbours, but he had simply paid lip service in his attempt to control the dogs properly.

The sheriff said it was unfortunate that he did not have any powers to control Ashe’s ownership of dogs in the future and was restricted to imposing a financial penalty under the terms of the 1953 Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act.

He fined Ashe £400 and ordered him to pay £200 compensation to the farmer whose lamb was killed.

The court was told that the hound had been given to the Buccleuch Hunt and had since been destroyed, but it was unclear what had become of the lurcher.

FLASHING CHARGES

A 37-year-old man will stand trial later this month accused of three indecent exposure incidents in Selkirk.

William Brown is charged with exposing his genitals in a sexual manner by opening his dressing gown to a woman and a seven-year-old girl in Station Road on Saturday, October 15.

He is also said to have exposed his genitals in a sexual manner to two 16-year-old girls by lying on the ground and lifting his legs in the grounds of Philiphaugh Primary School on Friday, March 25.

Brown, of Laidlaw Court, Galashiels, pleaded not guilty to a total of three charges at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

A trial date has been fixed for Tuesday, February 28.

His bail conditions ban him from entering Philiphaugh Primary School’s grounds and having contact with any child under 16 years of age unless supervised by an adult.

DRIVER NEARLY SIX TIMES LIMIT

A man appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and admitted driving while almost six times the legal alcohol limit.

Paul Ramage, 40, of Beech Avenue, Galashiels, had a breath-alcohol count of 126 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, when he was pulled over in his works van by police on the A7 on Sunday.

The court heard Ramage was only a provisional licence holder, was not displaying L-plates and had no insurance.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the vehicle was owned by his employer, a local farm contractor, but Ramage had not been working and was visiting a friend.

He was first spotted by an off-duty police officer who noticed the “van was all over the road”, so the police went looking for Ramage, eventually stopping him in Selkirk.

Mat Patrick, defending, said the father of two had a serious problem with alcohol and last March had a heart attack as a direct result of his alcoholism.

He added that Ramage was going to lose his employment because of the offence.

Sheriff Peter Paterson disqualified Ramage from driving for 21 months and fined him £100. He also imposed a fine of £100 for having no insurance and another £100 for not displaying L-plates.

KNIFE OFFENDER MUST BEHAVE

A man found in possession of a knife on the Langlee housing estate has been ordered to be of good behaviour for a year.

Gordon Ward, 35, of Hawthorn Road, Galashiels, pleaded guilty to committing the offence in Woodstock Avenue.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told police received a call shortly before midnight on Hogmanay telling them that Ward was depressed and was carrying a knife in his pocket.

It was described in court as a kitchen knife around 20 centimetres in length.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said the father of three had no recollection of the incident, adding: “This was due to a combination of alcohol and painkillers for an artificial hip. He apologises for his behaviour.”

STRUGGLING ALLEGATION

A Galashiels man will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on February 28 on a charge of struggling with others in his home street of Langlee Drive.

Grant Garment, 25, also pleads not guilty to assaulting a former partner on December 17.

EX-NURSE OWNS UP TO FRACAS

A former nurse has been ordered to carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work for causing a disturbance in the accident-and-emergency department at Borders General Hospital.

Philip Skey, 56, of Carlin Court, Tweedbank, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to shouting and swearing and making offensive remarks on July 31.

GALA WOMAN DENIES CHARGES

Sarah Scott, 24, of Woodstock Avenue, Galashiels, will stand trial on a charge of breaching her home curfew at a property in Melrose on New Year’s Day.

She also denies struggling violently with police.

A trial is due to take place at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, February 16.

TEENAGER FACES ASSAULT TRIAL

A teenager has been accused of assaulting a woman to her severe injury at a house in Galashiels.

Beckie Baxter, 18, of Fenham, Newcastle, denies assaulting Donna Baxter by kicking and punching her on the head. A trial date has been set for March 2 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

LAST CHANCE FOR OFFENDER

A Peebles man who admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the town’s Kingsland Square in August has been given a final chance.

Raymond Thomson, 21, of Violet Bank, also pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a broken table leg.

Sheriff Peter Paterson gave Thomson a community payback order with supervision, and a requirement to undergo drug treatment over the next 18 months.

He told Thomson: “This is the last chance.”

MAN DENIES AGGRESSION

A Hawick man will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court next month on a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Ross Wightman, 36, of Wilton Dean, denies acting in an aggressive manner towards Kelly Wightman and Glenn Smith, and challenging the latter to a fight, at the court building in Ettrick Terrace on January 4.

Assault allegation

Ross Morrison is charged with assaulting a staff nurse at East Brigg Hospital in Galashiels on September 21.

The 31-year-old, of St Andrew Street, Galashiels, is also accused of stealing a packet of cigarettes from the Co-op store in Gala Park, Galashiels, on October 30.

He pleaded not guilty, and a trial date was set for Selkirk Sheriff Court on March 13, with an intermediate hearing on February 27.

BACKGROUND REPORTS

Background reports have been ordered on a Jedburgh woman after she admitted assaulting a police officer at Borders General Hospital on June 20.

Stacey Tennant, 37, of Blair Avenue, will be sentenced at Selkirk Sheriff Court on February 27.

WOMAN DENIES BITING CONSTABLE

A 31-year-old woman has been accused of throwing a cup of water over a nurse who was treating her on Hogmanay.

Davinia Harrison is also charged with biting a female police constable’s arm and repeatedly kicking her legs during the disturbance at the Borders General Hospital.

She also faces a third charge of threatening behaviour by shouting, swearing and screaming loudly.

Harrison, of Ramsay Road, Hawick, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On a separate complaint, she also denies finding £29.22 at the Almond Tree cafe in High Street, Hawick, on December 1, not trying to find its true owner, then stealing the cash.

SENTENCE DEFERRED

John Sherlow, 26, admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour near his home in Hawthorn Road, Galashiels, on May 6.

He shouted and swore, uttered threats of violence and repeatedly struck a door with his hands while holding a knife.

Sentence has been deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court until February 27 for reports.

PLACED ON SUPERVISION

A Galashiels man who struggled with police officers outside a pub has been placed on supervision for 15 months.

Simon Hadden, 39, of Hawthorn Road, also made threats to the officers, saying he knew where they lived, during the disturbance in Marigold Bank on March 17.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said the community payback order was an alternative to custody.

COUPLE DENY SHOPLIFTING

An Edinburgh couple are to face trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on a shoplifting charge.

James McMillan, 42, and Farrah Black, 34, deny stealing alcohol at the Co-op store in Peebles Road, Innerleithen, on January 26.

Their trial is due to take place on February 2.

MAN THREW BIN AT TAXI

An Earlston man threw a refuse bin at a taxi, damaging its windscreen.

Harry Baillie, 28, of Queensway, pleaded guilty to the offence, committed in the town’s High Street on July 9.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court: “The taxi came along the street, and the accused tried to get into it.

“The accused then approached it and threw a wheelie bin at it.

“There were five people in the taxi, including the driver.

“A new windscreen had to get fitted, and the vehicle was off the road pending repairs, which resulted in a substantial loss of earnings.”

The cost of damage to the winscreen was put at £300.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said he wanted to know how much earnings were lost when the case recalls on February 27.

He has also called for background reports to be produced.

ACCUSED DENIES DRINK-DRIVING

A Galashiels man has been accused of drinking and driving on Christmas Day.

Robert McAllister, 51, of Forest Gardens, pleaded not guilty to having a breath-alcohol count of 94 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, while driving in various streets in Galashiels.

He also denied a charge of failing to co-operate with a breath test.

A trial date has been set at Selkirk Sheriff Court for March 30, with an intermediate hearing on Monday, February 27.