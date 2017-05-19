Ex angry over other woman

A Galashiels woman broke into her former fiance’s home and damaged a window, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Five days later, 35-year-old Catriona Aprile returned to the property in Tweed Crescent, Galashiels, at 4.15am and began shouting and swearing, complaining that her ex-partner had a female in the house, as well as banging on the door and window.

Aprile pleaded guilty to breaking into the property and damaging a window on June 12, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on June 17.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had been engaged for two years and had previously lived at the property. He added that the man had refused to give her property back and she was upset at the breakdown of the relationship.

Mr Patrick added: “She believed he was in a new relationship and acted in that manner which she was not proud of.”

Aprile, of Roxburgh Street, was fined a total of £200 for the two offences.