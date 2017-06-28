Embezzler ‘has shown little contrition’

A children’s playgroup administrator who embezzled £19,000 has avoided a custodial sentence at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Fiona Hughes was told she had committed a “serious breach of trust” by stealing the money from the Argus Playgroup in Selkirk.

The 50-year-old was sent to the cells for almost an hour to allow Sheriff Linda Smith to consider her disposal in the case. She ordered Hughes to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work within a year and told her to stay within her home at Kaimflat Cottages, near Kelso, between the hours of 9pm and 7am for six months. The night-time curfew was imposed by way of punishment as the court was told Hughes was unable to repay the money she embezzled from the premises at Goslawdales between August 2011 and November 2014.

Earlier, Sheriff Smith had expressed disquiet that, according to background reports, Hughes felt she was not committing a criminal act and that “everyone was at it”.

The sheriff continued: “She has shown little contrition or acceptance that she has been involved in a serious fraud. She is living in a bubble and not facing up to the fact she was in a position of trust.”

Mat Patrick, defending, argued that the playgroup was a “disfunctional organisation” where a blind eye had been turned to certain things, adding: “That remains her position.”

But Sheriff Smith replied: “She was the administrator. She should be the one to say, ‘Hang on ladies, this is not right’.” She concluded: “It indicates to me this is a deceitful person.”

Mother-of-four Hughes had been found guilty of embezzling £19,000 from the playgroup following a two-day trial last month.

After retiring to consider Mr Patrick’s submissions on behalf of Hughes, the sheriff decided she was not going to impose a custodial sentence. She said prison was not appropriate due to the fact Hughes was a first offender and would be a vulnerable person in custody, but added: “This was a serious breach of trust in your position as a playgroup administrator.”