Chef put the boot into teenage victim

A chef who kicked a man with learning difficulties on the head at a Galashiels superstore was this week told he would have been jailed if he had a previous conviction for assault.

John-Paul Weldon repeatedly pushed his 19-year-old victim, causing him to fall to the ground, put him in a headlock and kicked him on the head to his injury.

The incident happened at around 4am on Sunday, February 5, at the Tesco car park.

The 27-year-old accused, formerly of Hawick and now living in High Street, Galashiels, also admitted a second charge of struggling violently with two police officers at the nearby Asda supermarket shortly afterwards.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told the teenage victim sustained bruising to the face and swelling in the attack which was captured on the Tesco CCTV system and police were alerted. When officers caught up with Weldon, he started being aggressive towards them and “significant force” was required to put him into the cage of a police vehicle.

Prosecutor Graham Fraser said the victim had learning difficulties, “but tries to live a semi-independent life”.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client had no recollection of the incident, but pleaded guilty after watching the CCTV footage. He added that Weldon did not know his victim, or was aware he had learning difficulties and had not targeted him.

Mr Hulme said it was the complainer who approached Weldon and his client had reacted to something that had been said.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre told Weldon: “If you had a previous conviction for assault you would be going to jail. There is no rhyme or reason why you did this.”

Weldon was ordered to pay £750 compensation to his victim and carry out 180 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody. In addition, he was given a five-month curfew, keeping him in his home between the hours of 10.30pm-6.30am.

Sheriff McIntyre added that if Weldon breached the community payback order he would receive an eight-month custodial sentence.