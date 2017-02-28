Cash stolen during Chirnside Inn break-in

Police are appealing for information following a break-in at the Chirnside Inn in the early hours of Monday, February 27.

Between 12.50am and 1.50am an offender forced entry to the pub and stole a three figure sum of cash. They are described as around 6 foot 4 inches tall with a large nose, wearing dark tracksuit bottoms with a stripe down the leg, a dark hooded top with the hood up, a dark jacket and possibly gloves.

Detective Constable Callum Peoples said: “It is particularly concerning for local people when one of their community facilities is targeted in this way. I want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area early this morning, or has information on the person responsible.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.