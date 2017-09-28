Borders criminal ‘feared for his safety’

A Galashiels man who has been the target of two attempted murder bids was this week jailed for seven months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Rory Morrison was found in possession of an 11cm-long shard of glass in his trouser pocket when he was searched by police on August 25.

The 30-year-old insisted it was not an offensive weapon, but that he carried it for self-defence.

Sheriff Valerie Johnston said a prison sentence was “inevitable and necessary” due to Morrison readily accepting he carried the item and due to his record involving 60 previous convictions.

She told him: “The protection of the public has to be taken into account.”

Tessa Bradley, prosecuting, said police officers were first alerted at around 6.30pm regarding someone who appeared intoxicated and was trying car doors in Galashiels.

There was another call from the Larchbank Street area around 8.30pm and an officer saw Morrison, who fitted the description of the person, crouched behind a car in Huddersfield Street.

A search at the scene resulted in the pointed piece of glass being recovered. Morrison told police: “I get nervous. I have been stabbed before.”

His lawyer, Ross Dow, explained Morrison had been the victim in two attempted murder cases. In one of these the accused was found not proven and in the other the culprit was jailed for five years.

Mr Dow said: “He has a genuine fear for his safety.”

Morrison’s seven-month prison term – which was reduced from 10 months due to the guilty plea – was backdated to August 28 when he was first remanded in custody.

TEEN DRIVER’S TREE CRASH

A Peebles teenager who admitted causing a crash by careless driving has been told he was fortunate no one was seriously injured.

Euan Anderson, 19, of March Street, pleaded guilty to driving at excessive speed for the conditions and losing control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the road, strike a tree and come to rest on its roof. The accident happened on the A72 between Clovenfords and Walkerburn on June 11.

Prosecutor Tessa Bradley told Selkirk Sheriff Court the major factor was an inexperienced young driver “getting it wrong on a fairly grand scale”.

One of the passengers, a 15-year-old girl, suffered a head injury after being hit by a flying mobile telephone as the car plunged off the road.

Sheriff Valerie Johnston told the apprentice mechanic: “You were very lucky no one was badly hurt.”

As Anderson needs his licence for his employment, she restricted the number of penalty points to five and fined him £250.

TESCO CAR PARK ATTACKS DENIED

Two accused have denied assaulting two men in the Tesco car park in Galashiels on December 17.

Paul Edwards, 28, of Tweed Road, Galashiels, and Alistair Munro, 27, of Falcon Drive in Glasgow, pleaded not guilty to punching and kicking their alleged victims on the head and body to their injury.

Trial has been set for Selkirk Sheriff Court on October 24.

ASSAULT ALLEGATION

A Galashiels man will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on an assault charge.

Jordan Whittaker, 21, of Wood Street, denies assaulting Michael Hartley in Shawburn Road, Selkirk, on July 15.

A trial date has been fixed for October 24.

CANNABIS CULTIVATOR

A Galashiels man produced cannabis at a property in Heriot.

Edward Dorman, 52, of Dean Street, pleaded guilty to the offence which happened at Heriot Mill between August and November last year.

Sentence was deferred until November 13 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for the production of background reports.

ACCUSED OF GOADING DOG

Two men from Newtown St Boswells have been accused of goading a dog to bite another man on the leg.

Neil Gray, 39, and 41-year-old Ian Atkinson, both of Roxburghe Place, deny punching and kicking the man during the incident in Bowden Road, Newtown, on July 21. Gray faces further charges of being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a carabiner, and damaging a motor van.

The trial is scheduled to take place at Selkirk Sheriff Court on October 24.

SEX ASSAULT CHARGE

A 36-year-old man has been accused of sexually assaulting a female at Peebles Rugby Club.

Adam Moffat denies the offence which is said to have happened on August 5.

A trial date has been set for January 4 at Selkirk Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on December 5.

Moffat, of Dalry Road, Edinburgh, was granted bail with a special condition not to enter a named street in Peebles and also the rugby club premises.

NIGHT CURFEW FOR STALKER

A Peeblesshire man found guilty of a stalking charge has been placed on a home night-time curfew for the next three months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

David Hudson, 51, from Stobo, had denied engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause fear or alarm to a woman. The charge also alleged he had loitered outside her home and repeatedly contacted her by email, despite her telling him to stop.

The offences happened in Peebles and also at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, between February 27 and December 10 last year.

Sheriff Valerie Johnston told Hudson it was his second conviction of a domestic nature.

The restriction-of-liberty order will keep him in his home between the hours of 10pm and 7am, and a two-year non-harassment order protecting the woman was also imposed.

HAWICK MAN FACES TRIAL

A Hawick man has been accused of breaching a court order.

Brian Ford, 48, of High Street, was ordered not to contact two named females when he was bailed at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on April 18. But it is alleged he stared at the two women at Borders Crematorium on July 6 and contacted them.

A trial date has been set for Selkirk Sheriff Court on October 26.

APPEARED IN PRIVATE

A 48-year-old man appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of lewd and libidinous practices towards a boy.

The offence is alleged to have dated back 17 years and committed in a house in the Langlee area of Galashiels.

Ian Wallace, from Edinburgh, is also charged with indecent behaviour towards a teenage girl in West Lothian between October 2006 and October 2008.

He made no plea and the case was continued for further examination. Wallace was bailed by Sheriff Valerie Johnston.

GALA MAN FACES RAPE CHARGES

A Galashiels man accused of two rape offences has made a second private court appearance.

Frederick Jenkins is also charged with assault to injury, assault, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and two stalking offences.

He made no plea during the hearing at Jedburgh Sheriff Court. The 47-year-old was fully committed and bailed.

REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A Jedburgh man has appeared in private at the town’s sheriff court accused of theft by housebreaking.

Gary Clark, 39, made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

Clark was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again this week.

BREACHED BAIL CONDITION

A Galashiels man admitted breaching his bail condition just hours after appearing in court.

Logan MacKenzie, 34, was released from Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday afternoon last week on condition he had no contact with co-accused Charley Brown and remained within his home in King Street between the hours of 7pm and 7am. But he pleaded guilty to being in Brown’s company at a house at 50 Torwoodlee Road, Galashiels, at 11.30pm on the same day.

Sentence was deferred until October 23 for background reports and MacKenzie was released on bail.

Brown, who lives at 20 Torwoodlee Road, pleaded not guilty to a similar charge and also denied being in possession of cannabis at Hawick police station. A trial date was set for October 24 and a motion for bail was refused and she was remanded in custody.

MacKenzie and Brown had originally been bailed after being accused, along with a 37-year-old man, of an assault and robbery on a woman.

NOT-GUILTY PLEA TO SEX CHARGE

A Hawick man has been accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

David Adamson, 29, denies the offence which is said to have happened on various occasions between January 1, 2015, and April 15, 2015, at two houses in Selkirk.

He also pleaded not guilty to a charge of intentionally sending a sexual written communication to her.

The case will recall at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on October 9.

PEEBLES CARER IN CUSTODY

A Peebles carer who was on six bail orders has been remanded in custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Lisa Gray, 46, of Kingsland Square, pleaded not guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a house in Connor Street, Peebles, on various occasions between August 29 and September 9. She also denies a charge of wasting police time by falsely claiming a named person had committed a breach of the peace, vandalism and assault to injury, and that a large party with drugs present was happening at the Connor Street property.

A motion for bail was refused and Gray was remanded in custody until next month’s trial.

DENIES CARELESS DRIVING

Bruce Gardner, 20, of the George and Abbotsford Hotel, High Street, Melrose, denies careless driving on an unclassified road near Langshaw on January 27, and colliding with a stationary car.

A trial will take place at Selkirk Sheriff Court on January 27.

VEHICLE RACING ALLEGATION

A Galashiels man has been accused of racing another vehicle in a superstore car park.

Ryan Stisi, 40, of Woodlea, denies driving carelessly at Tesco in Galashiels on May 14, and forcing another motorist to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

A trial date has been fixed for December 19 at Selkirk Sheriff Court with an intermediate hearing on November 20.