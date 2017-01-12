Booze-fuelled driver’s trip to petrol station

A Jedburgh motorist drove to a petrol station for cigarettes while almost five times the legal alcohol limit, a court heard this week.

Graham Slorance, 25, of Howden Drive, pleaded guilty to drink-driving on the A68 in Jedburgh during the early hours of November 20.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told the town’s sheriff court: “At 2.20am, the accused went to the Shell petrol station to buy cigarettes. It was noted by the counter assistant that he was smelling strongly of alcohol and had difficulty putting in his PIN number.

“The police were aware of this and when he was stopped he was found to have a reading of 102 – the limit being 22.

“It was a very foolish piece of behaviour.”

Defence lawyer Maureen Sinclair said her client, a supervisor for an excavation firm, accepted he had been “particularly stupid” and that he would need to perform other functions to keep his job.

She added: “This will have serious consequences for his employment.

“He had been on a night out and went to buy cigarettes.”

In addition to being disqualified from driving for 20 months, Slorance was fined £350 by Sheriff Peter Paterson.

The sheriff refused a motion for Slorance to be put on a drink-drivers’ rehabilitation scheme which would entitle him to a 25% discount on the length of the ban if he completed it at his own expense, saying he knew exactly what he was doing.

JED ACCUSED DENIES FRAUD

A Jedburgh man will stand trial at the town’s sheriff court on March 7 facing a benefits fraud charge involving more than £12,000.

Colin Holness, 55, of Grieve Avenue, is accused of claiming Employment and Support Allowance of £6,368.98 and housing benefit of £6,801.56 to which he was not entitled.

It is claimed he failed to tell officials that his wife had started employment. The offence is alleged to have been committed between February 2014 and January 2016.

NOT-GUILTY PLEA TO ASSAULT

Ashley Gallagher, 27, has denied assaulting her former partner at her home in Queens Drive, Hawick, on November 25 by striking him twice on the face. She will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on February 9.

MARCH TRIAL DATE

A Hawick woman will stand trial accused of assaulting two women.

Elizabeth Port, 36, of Roxburghe Drive, denies the offences which are alleged to have been committed at Wellogate Stables in Hawick on November 30.

The trial was fixed for March 7 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on February 6.

Appeared from custody

A Hawick woman has appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of assaulting a male and a female.

Danielle Reilly, 21, of Kenilworth Avenue, pleaded not guilty to the offences which are alleged to have been committed in Hawick last Wednesday.

A trial date was set for Jedburgh Sheriff Court on March 9, with an intermediate hearing on February 6.

HAMESUCKEN ALLEGATION

A Galashiels man has appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of breaking into a house and assaulting the female occupier.

Jordan Cunningham, 21, faces the old-fashioned Scots law charge of hamesucken, as well as threatening or abusive behaviour. The offences are alleged to have been committed in Galashiels last month.

Cunningham made no plea or declaration and his case was continued for further examination.

He was already remanded in custody after pleading guilty to engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause a named female fear and alarm at a house in Wood Street, Galashiels, between August 12 and October 1.

Background reports have been ordered and Cunningham will be sentenced on January 19.

PRIVATE HEARING

A Hawick man appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court charged with possession of indecent photographs of children.

Sean Ward is accused of committing the offence at a house in Hawick last May.

He made no plea or declaration during a brief hearing and the case was continued for further examination. Ward, 20, was bailed.

TEENAGER BAILED

A Selkirk teenager appeared in private at Jedburgh Sherifff Court accused of assaulting two males last weekend.

James Dawson, 18, is also charged with possession of a knife and threatening or abusive behaviour. The offences are alleged to have been committed in Selkirk on Sunday.

He made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination.

Dawson was bailed.

BENEFITS CASE TRIAL

A Hawick man will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on February 21 on charges of receiving benefits of more than £10,000 he was not entitled to.

Craig Kewin, 32, of Chay Blyth Place, pleaded not guilty of failing to notify a change in his circumstances when claiming Employment and Support Allowance in that he was living with someone. He denies receiving £231.43 he was not entitled to in October 2011. Kewin also pleaded not guilty to receiving £4,545.09 between November 2011 and November 2013, and another £6,301.39 in benefits between October 2011 and January 2014.

CARELESS DRIVING

A motorist who caused a collision with a lorry on a remote Borders road had seven penalty points placed on his licence and was fined £300.

Peter Ellis, 56, of Mountfield Gardens, Newcastle, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to careless driving on the B6088 near the hamlet of Kirkton on June 30.

The court was told he was driving too fast for the conditions of the road, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a lorry coming in the opposite direction.

Prosecutor Graham Fraser said: “Basically he was going too fast on a twisty country road.”

CHARGED WITH ASSAULT

Andrew Dale, 30, of Melrose Court, Hawick, denies assaulting a man by punching and kicking him on the head, and stamping on his body, to his injury, in Mill Port, Hawick, on March 3 or 4.

The case will recall at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on January 26.

MOTORIST TO STAND TRIAL

A Jedburgh motorist has been accused of careless driving following an accident in which a 76-year-old woman was injured.

Leslie Cramond, 43, of Bountrees, denies the offence which is said to have happened on the A68 between St Boswells and Jedburgh on July 15.

A trial date has been set for Jedburgh Sheriff Court on January 26.

ACCUSED OF SEX ACT REQUESTS

Two Jedburgh men are due to stand trial at the town’s sheriff court on a charge of repeatedly asking two females to perform sexual acts during the course of a car journey.

Stuart Spence, 25, of Hartrigge Crescent, and Craig Hall, 19, of Howden Road, deny a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person fear and alarm.

The offence is alleged to have been committed in a vehicle on the Jedburgh-Oxnam road on October 23.

A trial date has been set for January 26.

HIGH STREET ASSAULT CASE

Gayle Beatson, 26, of Weensland Road, Hawick, will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on March 7 on a charge of assaulting a woman in High Street, Hawick, on March 6.

An intermediate hearing will be held on March 6.

INTERMEDIATE HEARING

Anthony Brown, 29, appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and denied assaulting a woman and a child in Eyemouth on Saturday.

A trial date was set for March 9, with an intermediate hearing on February 6.

REPORTS ORDERED

A Kelso man who assaulted a police officer will be sentenced on February 6.

Mark Sharrard, 20, of Coalmarket, pleaded guilty to the offence which happened in Inchmyre, Kelso, on September 30.

He also admitted struggling violently with officers, as well as damaging property at Kelso police station a fortnight earlier.

Sheriff Peter Paterson called for background reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

DANGEROUS DRIVING CHARGE

William Whyte has been accused of driving dangerously on the A703 Peebles-Edinburgh road near Leadburn on August 16 by overtaking on the approach to a blind bend.

The 29-year-old, of South Chester Gardens, Bonnyrigg, had his case continued at Selkirk Sheriff Court until January 16 for a personal appearance.

TEENAGER IN COURT

A 16-year-old appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of break-ins to houses and vehicles in the Borders and East Lothian.

The teenager from Edinburgh – who cannot be named for legal reasons – faces a total of eight charges relating to alleged offences committed in Selkirk, Lilliesleaf and Dunbar between New Year’s Day and Tuesday last week.

He made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination.

YOUTH PLEADS NOT GUILTY

A 17-year-old Selkirk male has been accused of being involved in a domestic disturbance with his then partner on Boxing Day at a house in Hawick.

The teenager – who cannot be named for legal reasons – pleaded not guilty to shouting and swearing and acting in an aggressive manner at the property in McLagan Drive.

A trial date was fixed for March 9 at Selkirk Sheriff Court with an intermediate hearing on February 9.

He was released on bail on condition he does not contact the female or enter Prestonpans.

HOME CURFEW FOR OFFENDER

A Kelso man who admitted assaulting his former partner will be sentenced next month.

Robert Yule, 40, of Inchmead Drive, repeatedly struck her on the head at a house in Inchmyre on December 3.

Five days later, he threateend her with violence and demanded money from her.

Sentence was deferred until February 6 for background reports.

The accused was granted bail, subject to a 7pm-7am home curfew.

FACEBOOK ROW LED TO STABBING

A Hawick man stabbed a former friend with a knife after a fall-out on social media networking site Facebook.

Aarron Atkinson, 24, of Allars Bank, pleaded guilty to assaulting Stuart Ogilvie in Lothian Street, Hawick, on January 31 last year.

He punched him in the face and repeatedly struck him on the body with a knife, or similar instrument, to his injury and permanent disfigurement under provocation.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court that the complainer broke his wrist hitting the accused during a fight.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre deferred sentence until January 30 for background reports.

INNERLEITHEN RAID CHARGES

A 21-year-old man has been accused of thefts from properties in Innerleithen.

Brendan Watson, of Hawthornvale, Edinburgh, is charged with forcing open a garage in Miller Street and stealing a motorbike, and also four wheel trims from another property in the street on December 15 in 2015.

He is also said to have stolen power tools from a property in Tweedbank Lee, two mountain bikes from a shed in Peebles Road, and also a motorcycle and three mountain bikes from a shed at Waverley Mills on December 16, 2015.

Watson is also accused of breaking into business premises at Bristol Terrace in Galashiels on November 23, 2015. He pleaded not guilty to all six charges, and the first hearing was continued until January 19.

CASE IS CONTINUED

Michael Rouse is charged with three motoring offences.

The 63-year-old, of Rigside, near Lanark, is accused of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, speeding at 42mph and having a faulty handbrake in Ettrick Terrace, Selkirk, on June 20.

The Selkirk Sheriff Court case was continued until January 17.

DENIES SWORD ATTACK

A 54-year-old has been accused of striking another man with a sword during an incident in Hawick.

Edward Tams pleaded not guilty to brandishing a sword at David Adamson in Weensland Road on October 14. He is then alleged to have repeatedly struck him on the body with the sword to his injury and permanent disigurement.

Tams also faces a second charge of having a sharp-pointed article in a public place.

He has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

The case was continued until January 16, and Tams was remanded in custody.

DRIVER JAILED AND BANNED

A Hawick man found guilty of dangerous driving on various streets in the town has been jailed for 18 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Darrell Potts, 24, of Chay Blyth Place, was also banned from the road for five years.

Following a trial, he was convicted of driving at excessive speeds, forcing pedestrians to take evasive action, failing to observe a pelican crossing and having to brake sharply to narrowly avoid striking a pedestrian pushing a pram and crossing double white lines.

He was also found guilty of failing to stop when required to do so by a police officer.

The offences date back to August 2015.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre told Potts he would need to re-sit an extended driving test at the end of the disqualification to get his licence back.

REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A Hawick man has been remanded in custody after being accused of breaching the terms of his interim sexual offences prevention order.

Thomas Hoare, 49, is alleged to have committed the offences in December and January in Hawick.

He made no plea or declaration, and the case was continued for further examination.

A motion for bail was refused, and Hoare was remanded in custody by Sheriff Derrick McIntyre.

BRANDISHED MEAT CLEAVER

A 58-year-old man involved in a stand-off with ambulance personnel and police officers at his home in Hawick has been jailed for a total of 350 days at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Remo Nardini pleaded guilty to brandishing a meat cleaver or similar instrument during the disturbance at the house in Minto Place on October 26. He also admitted saying he wanted to kill someone and refusing to allow ambulance personnel to leave his home.

Nardini appeared on a total of seven complaints involving charges mainly of abusive or threatening behaviour.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre backdated the jail sentences to October 27, when Nardini was remanded in custody.

SHOPLIFTING ALLEGATIONS

Three men have been accused of taking part in shoplifting raids on stores in the Borders.

Craig Meldrum, 36, William Muirhead, 45, and Alfred Muirhead, 43, all from Edinburgh, pleaded not guilty to stealing meat from Marks and Spencer in Galashiels on February 5 and 12, and also Sainsbury’s in Peebles on February 5, totalling more than £1,000.

Anne McAleavey, 62, of Captains Road, Edinburgh, is charged with the resale of the meat. A trial date has been set for March 14 at Selkirk Sheriff Court with an intermediate hearing on February 13.

SET HIS HOUSE ON FIRE

An Innerleithen man set fire to his own house during a disturbance.

Paul Hay, 51, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace at the property in Horsburgh Street on September 30. He admitted shouting and swearing, threatening others with violence, setting fire to the stairs, brandishing a crowbar, can of petrol and two blowtorches, as well as throwing items from the house and threatening to kill police officers.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre deferred sentence for background reports and remanded Hay in custody. The case will recall on January 19.