Banged up for head butt on policeman

A 26-year-old man who head-butted a policeman was this week jailed for more than eight months.

Harrison Long also threatened to kill officers and struggled violently with them at Hawick police station on April 18.

Selkirk Sheriff Court heard that Long had returned to Galashiels from the Doncaster area with the intention of handing himself in as there were a number of warrants out for his arrest.

But he was involved in an incident in Galashiels which resulted in police being called out at 5am. As Long was being detained, he head-butted one officer, causing him to be concussed and is still off on sick leave as a result of the assault.

He was taken to Hawick police station and during the journey he was extremely abusive to officers, saying he was going to get them on their day off, snap their necks and kill them.

Long continued to be abusive on arrival at the police station and had to be put in leg restraints and handcuffed as he struggled violently with officers.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “They may have been empty threats, but is still not acceptable behaviour. He was heavily under the influence of alcohol.”

Long pleaded guilty to three offences.

Defence lawyer Fiona Hamilton said the flashpoint was when her client was handcuffed, but added that Long appreciated his conduct was not acceptable.

She added he had very little recollection of the incident.

Long was jailed for a total of 250 days, backdated to April 20.

GALA LAPTOP THIEF LOCKED UP

A Galashiels man has been jailed for more than six months after being found guilty of stealing a laptop computer and possessing a knife.

Kevin Wilkinson, 41, had denied the offences dating back to last June at a Selkirk Sheriff Court jury trial.

But a charge of assaulting a 66-year-old man in his home in Church Street, Galashiels, by repeatedly striking him on the head with a sex toy was found not proven.

The trial heard that when police visited flats in Gala Park to speak to Wilkinson about the alleged assault, they searched him in the common stairwell and found a knife in his pocket.

Wilkinson, of Balmoral Avenue, claimed he had taken the laptop from the house in Church Street because he wanted to check it for evidence of paedophilia.

Sheriff Peter Paterson imposed a jail sentence totalling 198 days which will run consecutively after Wilkinson’s current 190-day prison term expires.

SPRAYED FLUID AT HOSPITAL STAFF

A Peebles man who used threatening or abusive behaviour at a hospital has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next three months.

Keith Daly, 44, of Kingsway, admitted acting in an aggressive manner at the town’s Haylodge Hospital by throwing a cup containing liquid over a tablet, spraying cleaning fluid at members of staff, kicking a public telephone and throwing leaflets around.

Selkirk Sheriff Court heard how he turned up at the hospital demanding treatment and was advised to go to Borders General Hospital. He was making inappropriate comments and said he had been hit on the head with a cup.

Prosecutor Graham Fraser said there was concern he might be suffering from concussion and also mental health issues, so one of the nurses agreed to look at the injury. Daly continued to be disuptive and threw a cup in the direction of a WRVS staff member, but it did not her.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said: “He accepts full responsibility for his actions. He has a long history of substance mis-use.”

Sentence was deferred until September 11.

DRUG-DEALING ALLEGATIONS

A male has appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on drug-dealing charges.

Domenyk Taylor, 20, from Earlston, faces two counts of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. He also faces a third charge of the fraudulent evasion of duty under the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979.

Taylor made no plea and the case was continued for further examination. He was bailed.

HOUSEBREAKER SENT TO PRISON

A Selkirk man has been jailed for more than 10 months at the town’s sheriff court.

Paul Turnbull, 38, pleaded guilty to breaking into a house in Woodstock Avenue, Galashiels, on January 20 and stealing a hi-fi system. He had previously denied the charge, but changed his plea shortly before a jury trial was due to get underway.

Turnbull was sentenced to 160 days by Sheriff Peter Paterson. He received another 150 days for reset in December 2015 and stealing electricity by by-passing the meter in his Bannerfield Drive home.

INDECENT IMAGES

A Hawick man who admitted having indecent images of children has been ordered to carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Sean Ward, 20, of Ramsay Road, was given a two-year community payback order with supervision and was placed on the sex offenders register for a similar period.

The offence happened at Dovemount Place, Hawick, in May last year. The court was told that Ward downloaded four indecent images.

Sheriff Kevin Drummond said that due to the small number of images and that Ward was a first offender, he was able to deal with the matter by a community payback order.

Ward was also told he was not able to access internet devices without the permission of his supervising officer.

COCAINE OFFENDER

A chef who was in possession of cocaine in a Kelso pub and nightclub has been fined £315 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Kenneth Taggart, 28, pleaded guilty to having £10 worth of the class A drug at the Queens Head and Vibe nightclub on December 10. A not-guilty plea to assaulting a female employee in Vibe was accepted by the Crown.

Taggart – formerly of the Roxburghe Hotel, near Kelso, and now working at One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow – was allowed to pay the fine at the rate of £5 per week.

DRINK-DRIVER’S SENTENCE DATE

A motorist who was almost five times the legal drink-drive limit will be sentenced next month at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Terence Nichol, 55, of Armadale, near Thurso, was found guilty of the offence which happened in High Street, Town Yetholm, on April 2.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre deferred sentence until July 24 for the production of background reports.

Nichol has been disqualified from driving in the interim period.

APPEARED IN PRIVATE

A Kelso man appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court facing a charge of assault to injury.

Kieran Hughes, 30, made no plea during the brief hearing.

He was committed for further examination and bailed. The date of his next court appearance has still to be confirmed.

£250 WINDOW DAMAGE BILL

A Walkerburn woman who smashed an antique dealer’s shop window has been ordered to pay for the damage at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Ashleigh Winters, 23, pleaded guilty to wilfully and recklessly breaking the window of The Glory Hole in High Street, Innerleithen, on February 5.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the incident happened at 10pm when the accused was spotted kicking out at the window, resulting in the 8ft x 6ft sheet of glass breaking.

He explained the window was not covered by insurance as the excess was more than the damage.

The fiscal added that Winters was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Fiona Hamilton, defending, said her client did not have a clear recollection of what happened.

Sheriff Peter Paterson ordered Winters to pay £250 in compensation to the shop.

NOT-GUILTY PLEA IS ACCEPTED

Gillian Kennedy, 31, of Croft Street, Galashiels, had her not-guilty plea accepted at Selkirk Sheriff Court to a charge of stealing a leg of lamb from Farmfoods in Bridge Street, Galashiels, on March 10.

SEXUAL ACTIVITY IS DENIED

A Peebles man has been accused of engaging in sexual activity with three teenage girls.

Peregrine Burgess is charged with requesting to the girls – one aged 15 and two aged 14 – that they urinate in cups provided by him in his presence, touching them, lifting their clothing and placing his hand on their bodies over and under their clothing. He is also accused of watching a 16-year-old girl urinate and also watching a 13-year-old girl change her clothing.

The offences are alleged to have happened on May 18 or 19 at an isolated location near Stobo.

The 52-year-old, of Old Town, pleaded not guilty to both charges and a trial date was set for August 29, with an intermediate hearing on July 31.

He was bailed with the special conditions of not having unsupervised contact with any person under 16 years old, not to communicate with five named females and not to approach or enter the curtilage of Peebles High School.

HOSPITAL HOOLIGAN

Background reports have been ordered into a Kelso woman who caused a disturbance at Borders General Hospital.

Jane Bolton, 40, of Jamieson Court, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on May 3 by shouting and swearing at staff and throwing a cup of water over them, as well as threatening a police officer with violence. She also admitted assaulting a female police officer by kicking her repeatedly on the legs and body.

Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court until July 17.

TRIAL DATE FOR MOTORIST

A Galashiels man will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on three motoring offences.

Alan Bell, 32, of Glendinning Terrace, is charged with careless driving by colliding with a stationary vehicle in Meigle Street, Galashiels, on March 26.

He is also accused of driving a car while disqualified and with no insurance.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and the trial was set for July 3.

ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

Two men have denied assaulting two others in the Tesco car park in Galashiels on December 17.

Paul Edwards, 28, of Tweed Road, Galashiels, and Alistair Munro, 27, of Falcon Drive, Glasgow, pleaded not guilty to punching and kicking their alleged victims on the head and body to their injury.

A trial has been set for Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, July 20.