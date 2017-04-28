Community spirit in Greenlaw about to be put to the test

Greenlaw and Hume could lose their community council if no one comes forward to take over as chairman at an extraordinary general meeting being held on Monday, May 22.

The community council’s priority is to make the village a pleasant place to live, and there is a danger that without more support from residents, projects the council is currently working on will come to an end.

These include entering Scottish Borders Council’s Floral Gateway competition, the Glebe field project, the redevelopment of Happer Park, Hume core paths, and a community office in Greenlaw Town Hall.

A resilient community scheme for the village has already had to be abandoned, and problems have arisen with the installation of cabinets for Greenlaw’s two defibrillator machines.

“Greenlaw is a great place to live but could be made even better for future generations if the community united behind certain key projects and showed their support by helping when they could,” said Gerry McCann, chairman of Greenlaw and Hume Community Council since 2013, when it emerged from a previous period of abeyance.

He planned to stand down at its annual meeting earlier this year.

The extraordinary meeing is being held in the Fairbairn Hall at 7pm.

