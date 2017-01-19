Community action plan for Coldstream

Coldstream’s community action plan took a big step forward thanks to a £9,608 grant from the National Lottery.

The grant was one of 19 awarded to community groups across Scotland who between them received £4,3million from the £250million Big Lottery fund to support people and communities in challenging circumstances.

Coldstream Community Trust and Coldstream & District Community Council are working together to produce a community action plan (CAP) based on the aims and priorities of Coldstream residents.

Explaining how the lottery grant will be spent, Gerald Tait said: “We will engage an experienced community consultant to coordinate a study of Coldstream’s strengths and opportunities and produce a Community Action Plan.

“The steering group has awarded the work to Creetown Initiative.

“The study will commence in late February and will involve focused questionnaires for households, businesses, visitors to the area and local organisations.

“The completed CAP will be owned by the community because everybody will have an opportunity to have a say.

“Having an up-to-date CAP gives Coldstream a better chance of attracting investment and improvement to the town.

“Similar exercises have been carried out in other Scottish towns and led to improvements in their communities.”

Around 20 volunteers are needed to deliver questionnaires and collect them later. Anyone willing to help is asked to contact 01890 883332.