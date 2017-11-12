Coldstreamers pay a special visit to their French twin town

Coldstream Twinning Group was welcomed with open arms once again into the home of their French twin town of Bennecourt.

For 27 years the two towns have built up a twinning relationship that is second to none and once again the Coldstream contingent appreciated the hospitality and friendship extended to them. New members from Coldstream joined the group this year and the young ones particularly enjoyed their first twinning adventure.

There was a full programme of events organised from visits to local towns, hiking, a ‘Little Tour de France’ cycling trip to Giverny and Monet’s gardens, while in the evening, visits to neighbours and friends of the twinning were enjoyed by everyone.

A visit to the Palace of Versailles and the amazing gardens was a first for many and greatly appreciated.

Last year the Bennecourt visitors were in Coldstream to celebrate Flodden Day, and reported home about the amazing spectacle of horses and riders. This year the Coldstream group were treated to a parade of horses by invitation of The Colonel in Chief of The Garde de Republique in Paris, followed by lunch in the Officers’ Mess.

Coldstream Twinning Group chairman Janet Hodge said: “It was a spectacular day for everyone, a magnificent display of horses as they were exercised in the enclosures, the guides giving informative talks on the role of the guards on security and ceremonial duties in the city, and historical details in the museum.”

The next visit will be to Coldstream on December 29, 2018 to celebrate new year.

Contact Janet (01890 883617) to get involved.