Coldstream Men’s Shed could be on the move

Coldstream Men’s Shed is currently preparing for negotiations with Scottish Borders Council over an asset transfer of the town’s Rodger Hall.

Mid Berwickshire councillor John Greenwell confirmed that the Coldstream shed is interested in taking over the council-owned hall and it hopes that negotiations will be completed by September.

The move follows the hall’s mothballing by Scottish Borders Council.

The shed is currently based in shop premises owned by Jock Law, one of the founders of the group.

In a matter of months, it has built up a membership of around 50 and has almost outgrown its original premises.

The move to the Victoria Street hall became a possibility after plans by Coldstream Community Trust to use it as a gym were abandoned when it failed to secure grant funding to buy equipment.

Rannoch Daly, chairman of the community trust, confirmed: “The community trust made several applications to various bodies seeking grant funding for the cost of conversion of the Rodger Hall and equipment to provide a community gym. The most recent was in May 2017.

“Unfortunately, all have been unsuccessful.

“We have informed Scottish Borders Council accordingly. We have had discussions with the men’s shed, and we are now supporting their efforts to use the Rodger Hall for community benefit.”

It is early days for the potential move, and a council spokesperson said: “No formal asset transfer request has yet been made by the men’s shed.”