Coldingham’s Elephant Patrol cook up a victory

Three Patrols from Berwickshire Guides took part in the recent County Patrol Challenge.

The girls represented units from Coldingham, Duns and Lauder and they were tasked with making a two-course meal in a cardboard oven and had been practising in their units over the previous few weeks.

Coldingham made baked sweet potato with fruity rice and a chocolate pudding while Duns made garlic bread and pizza followed by chocolate bananas. Lauder created a Cornish pasty and salad then chocolate brownie and baked fruit.

All the cardboard ovens were of different designs and all worked very efficiently, although one did go on fire and burned the main course! However, the patrol was undeterred and borrowed an oven and recreated the meal.

The meals were judged by members of Berwickshire Trefoil Guild, County Commissioner, Kirsty Dishington and the Leaders present.

The winners were the Elephant Patrol from Coldingham Guides. They are photographed above being presented with the County Patrol Chalice by June Worters, County President. Well done to all who took part.