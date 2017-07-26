Colbie-Kate proves a credit to Eyemouth

The wet weather failed to dampen spirits as crowds turned out to celebrate this year’s Eyemouth Herring Queen Festival.

Despite Saturday morning’s children’s procession being cancelled due to rain, the festival got under way in the afternoon herring queen, Colbie-Kate Ross, was crowned in the town’s parish church.

There last year’s herring queen, Megan Melvin, told her close friend: “You are a lovely person inside and out and extremely deserving of the title Eyemouth Herring Queen 2017.

“You are a credit to your family and to this whole town so I wish you good luck in your year, and I hope you enjoy it.”

Colbie-Kate, 14, was joined by her court Maisie Sanderson, Jodie Black, Leona Maltman and Abbie McKirdy and sailors Hayden Brown, Leo Kennedy and Logan Smith who watched as the Eyemouth High School pupil was crowned.

Eyemouth Pipe Band then proceeded onto the High Street, where wreaths were laid at the disaster memorial and the war memorial.

In the evening, excitement filled the Old Eyemouth High School as the 2017 and 2016 courts led the grand march before Bon Accord Ceilidh Band entertained the crowds with a ceilidh.

As the poor weather conditions continued into the week, Monday’s sandcastle competition was cancelled.

However, it was smiles all round as children of all ages instead took part in a sculpture workshop at Eyemouth Community Centre.

In time-honoured tradition, that evening also saw an array of colourful creations displayed at the fancy dress competition and parade.

The rest of the week has so far been packed with fun-filled events including the circus workshop put on by Circus Sensible, Eyemouth’s Got Talent at the Old Eyemouth High School hall and last night’s Deal or No Deal-like competition.

Colbie-Kate said: “The week has been absolutely incredible, and I couldn’t have asked for a better day on Saturday.

“That was amazing as it was filled with my family and friends as well as the support from the people of Eyemouth and those who were down on holiday.

“It couldn’t have been a better day.

“There was a huge turnout for it and the Facebook Live made it even bigger so it was good that people who couldn’t make it down to the church got to see it as well.

“The crowning has been the highlight of the week for me so far but the ceilidh was also amazing.

“I’ve really enjoyed making new memories throughout the week.”

Wendy Lough, of the Eyemouth Herring Festival Committee, said: “It’s been very wet but we had wet weather plans which we implemented on Saturday, the herring queen didn’t get to sea on Saturday as it the tradition but we are hoping to put that into place for next Saturday at the end of the festival.

“We moved the crowning into the church on the Saturday afternoon and the church was packed at full capacity and we couldn’t have fit anyone else in there if we tried.

“We did a live stream on Facebook which has had over 14,000 views from Australia, Canada, Dubai and Germany, it went worldwide which is fabulous.

“The response from the viewers and everybody here has been great.”

She called Colbie-Kate’s crowning speech “amazing” and added: “We are grateful to everyone who supported us over the weekend despite the weather, in particular to Colbie-Kate and her court and to Mega for her court, who kept smiling and who were amazing.”

