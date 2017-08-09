Co’path loses its doctor’s surgery

Patients will be seen at Cockburnspath doctor’s surgery for the final time on Tuesday, August 22.

Eyemouth Medical Practice announced in June that it would no longer continue with the once-a-week surgery at Cockburnspath, and since then there have been ongoing discussion with residents.

Administration partner at the practice, Kirsty Robinson, thanked those who provided feedback, adding that she and NHS Borders officials met with Cockburnspath Community Council representatives in July.

“This was a positive meeting that helped to identify two main areas of concern for local residents,” she said. “The first relates to transport for members of the community to other surgery sites and the second to the delivery of prescription medications to the local shop.

“Some Cockburnspath residents may be unable to access public transport to travel to Eyemouth or Coldingham.

“NHS Borders has agreed to work with the community council and other partner agencies to examine alternative options.

“The medical practice will, in turn, attempt to provide appointments for Cockburnspath residents to co-ordinate with transport arrangements.”

“In response to feedback about delivery of prescription medications to the local shop, the practice is currently in the process of making more robust, reliable arrangements.

“We aim to provide clear guidance on the use of this service in the near future.”

NHS Borders medical director Cliff Sharp said: “I would like to thank the community council for the constructive way in which they have worked with us over the past weeks.”