Classic Car Tour will boost St Abbs lifeboat funds

St Abbs Lifeboat is set to benefit from The Rotary Club of North Berwick’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The Rotary Club is organising a Classic Car Tour through East Lothian and the Borders on Sunday, April 30. The object of the tour is for drivers along with their passengers to enter their classic or other interesting car in the event and to raise money through sponsorship for some very worthwhile causes including St Columba’s Hospice, Edinburgh, St Abbs Lifeboat, Erskine Home in Edinburgh.

The Tour will start in North Berwick at 10am and pass through East Lothian before crossing into the Borders with a stop for morning tea/coffee. After lunch in St Boswells the tour will return via Lauder to finish back in North Berwick for high tea at around 5pm.

For those interested in entering the event please go to the Club’s website at www.northberwickrotaryclub.org and follow the link.