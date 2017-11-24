Cinderella pantomime fun at Duns

Duns and District Amateur Operatic Society’s production of Cinderella in the Volunteer Hall, Duns, starts next Wednesday, November 29, and is on each night at 7pm ending with a matinee performance on Saturday, December 2, at 2.30pm.

“Pantomimes should be fun, if they’re not, we’re not doing them right!” said Peter Lerpiniere and Lynn Gray, co-directors. “This year’s show has been no exception, assembling a chorus of 30 children and a cast of first-timers, old-timers and part-timers with every one bringing their own character to blend with the storyline. At times I suspect the cast thought ‘the vision’ was one of chaos and mayhem, but through their hard work they have brought it to life.”

Tickets £8/10 from Volunteer Hall box office, 11am-1pm and 5-7pm.