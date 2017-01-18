Chirnside woman to be given award for helping crash victim

A Chirnside woman and Eddleston man who were first at the scene of a horror crash in the Borders are to receive national awards .

Megan Murphy, 21, of Lammerview, Chirnside, was first on the scene of a fatal accident on the A703 between Peebles and Eddleston, in which one driver died and two others were injured.

She went to a car in which a 70-year-old woman driver was dead behind the wheel but the passenger, the driver’s badly-injured 42-year-old daughter from Peebles, was trapped.

Megan spent 30 minutes waiting until emergency services arrived talking to her and comforting her.

The driver of the other vehicle was also trapped, and Alan Stewart, 53, of Ellibank, Eddleston, stayed with him, reassuring him and making sure he did not lose consciousness until the emergency services arrived.

Now both Megan and Alan have been awarded Royal Humane Society certificates of commendation for their actions.

Speaking at the Society’s London headquarters as he announced the awards, the society’s secretary, Dick Wilkinson, said: “This was a harrowing situation for all concerned.

“There was little Megan and Alan could do given that the survivors were badly injured and trapped.

“Both had to be freed from the vehicles by the fire service.

“But it must have been a great comfort to the two surviving victims of the accident to have people with them and comforting them until the emergency services arrived.

“They both richly deserve the awards they are to receive for their part in this horrific incident.”

No date has yet been fixed for presentation of the awards, to be made following a police recommendation, but they are expected to take place in the near future.