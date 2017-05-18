Sunday is a big day in Chirnside for gala queen Ashley Girdwood and her court as the crowning ceremony heralds the start of the village’s civic week celebrations.

Chirnside Gala Day starts at 11.15am on Sunday, May 21, with the Kirkin o’ the Queen, when everyone is welcome at Chirnside Parish Church for a service to congratulate Queen Ashley and her court of 2017.

The fancy dress competition is next on the day’s agenda followed by the walking parade, led by Coldstream Pipe Band, to Windram Park where Ashley will receive her crown.

Throughout the afternoon and into the evening there are stalls, dancing, music and a magic show to keep everyone entertained.

Monday’s evening events include the Ross Robertson Mile and bingo; on Tuesday its rounders, whist and dominoes; on Wednesday a toddlers’ party and bowls; on Thursday the pet show; and on Friday kids’ bingo and the adults’ quiz.

Saturday is a big day to round off the week, starting in the morning with a duck race and moving on to the Chirnside v Duns over 40s football match and picnic in the park.

The week of festive fun in Chirnside draws to a close with the torchlight procession from Windram Park to the Common Good Park followed by the fireworks display.

Chirnside Civic Week 2017 convenor Gemma Moffat said: “I would like to congratulate Ashley and her consort Daniel.

“I would also like to thank the volunteers and members of this year’s committee for their hard work throughout the year. Our sponsors play a big part in our festival, without them a lot of events may not be able to take place. So thank you very much to one and all.

“Fingers crossed for some sunshine through the week and I hope you all have a great time.”

Chirnside Civic Week Court 2017: Gala queen - Ashley Girdwood; consort - Daniel Ross; crown bearer - Leon Lamont; herald - Liam Snowball; attendants - Keira McGregor and Katie Donoghue; fairy queen - Demi Richardson; fairy queen consort - Dylan Jackson; P6 court members - Arran Donoghue, Lila Duff; P5 court members - Nathan Sword and Megan Thomson; P4 court members - Amos Simpson and Melek Cryans; P3 court members - Miles Middlemiss and Julia Jedras; P2 court members - Kalen Madrak-Hughes and Imogen Anderson; and P1 court members - Freddie Lake and Jasmine Watson.