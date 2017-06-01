Chelsea Flower Show gold for photographer

Duns photographer Stephen Whitehorn won the top photography award and an RHS Gold Medal for an exhibit of photography at last week’s Chelsea Flower Show.

Stephen, who is from Preston, near Duns, and is a partner at the White Fox Gallery, Coldstream, exhibited a portfolio of six photographs depicting beech and birch trees in the beautiful woodlands and forests of Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

One of the six 'Beech and Birch' photographs in Stephen Whitehorne's winning portfolio at Chelsea Flower Show last week.

His exhibit ‘Beech and Birch’ was judged to be the best among the 10 finalists exhibiting at Chelsea who had made it through to the final stage of the portfolio category of this year’s RHS Photographic Competition.

On receiving the award Stephen said: “I felt privileged enough to have been selected as a finalist in the portfolio category and to be given the opportunity of exhibiting at such a famous event as the Chelsea Flower Show.

“But to then have been judged above the other nine finalists, each of whom exhibited a beautiful and stunning portfolio of photographs, was amazing!

“I still can’t quite believe it. This is the first time photography has been recognised for awards at the Chelsea Flower Show and it’s wonderful that the RHS is now providing such a prestigious platform for highlighting the significance of photography.”

A Royal Horticultural Society spokesperson said of Stephen’s work: “The photographs evoke the special quality of light and the diverse tapestries of colour which exist in such places, especially in autumn, as well as a profound aesthetic presence that particular trees can have in the landscape.”

As well as the RHS gold medal, Stephen received an engraved wooden box, crafted in the prestigious Linley workshops and presented by RHS president Sir Nicholas Bacon, a cash prize and free RHS membership for one year.

Stephen’s award-winning portfolio from Chelsea is currently on display at the White Fox Gallery in Coldstream.