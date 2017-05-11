Cheeky Cheetahs are keeping it in the family for Half Moon

With a total of 800 ewes, hogs and lambs on her farm, Tara Grey’s life is busy.

Throw in her photography business and some charity work and the luxury of going for a stroll of an evening is not always easy to achieve.

But Tara is now in training for Walk the Walk’s MoonWalk challenge alongside her twin sister Julie Newton and her 13-year-old daughter Megan MacLeod.

The breast cancer event will see thousands of people descend on Edinburgh next month to walk through the night wearing beautiful and creative bras.

Tara (41), who lives with her long-term partner Graeme on Eden Brook Farm on the outskirts of Gordon, said: “I am really looking forward to it.

“I wouldn’t say I had a bucket list as such but since I turned 40, I do have things I’d like to do.

“The MoonWalk is completely different from any of the others.

“I hate running or jogging and I know that there are events where you have the option to run but everyone walks the MoonWalk.

“It means I don’t have to worry about people running past me.

“I have so many family and friends who have been affected by cancer so I really want to raise as much money as I can.

“We have had a really busy few months on the farm with lambing, so it’s been difficult to get the time to get out walking.

“I have also a few weddings in recent weekends.

“But the last few weeks, the work with the lambing has cut down a bit.

“I can still cover about three miles just walking around the fields checking and feeding the lambs, including 120 pet lambs, mind you!”

With her sister Julie from Berwick, Tara is now going out on walks two or three times a week to prepare for the Half Moon, a 13.1 mile walk across the city.

Tara and Julie will be walking as part of a six-strong team called the Cheeky Cheetahs wearing a selection of animal-print furry bras.

And a welcome member of that team is Tara’s 13-year-old daughter, Megan.

Tara said: “Megan is not athletic whatsoever but my sister joked with her that she wouldn’t be able to do it – and she took that as a challenge.”

Megan, who boards during the week at St George’s School for Girls in Edinburgh, seems to be relishing the challenge and has also signed up for Race for Life with some school friends.

Tara added: “We’re really looking forward to it but I am getting a little nervous now – I know the atmosphere will be great though.”

As well as looking for sponsorship, Tara will also be holding an online auction of one-off Highland Coo canvases on her Facebook page.

Tara added: “Everyone loves the Highland Cow. I have photographed the Highland Cow before but I want something unique for this auction.”

When thinking about a message to encourage people to sign up for the MoonWalk, Tara said: “If you are looking for a challenge this is a great one to do as there are different distance options.

“My daughter’s motto is ‘if you want to do it, just do it. don’t let other people put you down’.”

* Walk the Walk needs 1000 amazing volunteers to help at this year’s MoonWalk Scotland, which starts at Holyrood Park.

The MoonWalk will see thousands of walkers pounding the pavements through the streets of Edinburgh wearing decorated bras, as they raise money and awareness to help fight breast cancer and fund research for a cure.

From marshalling and working in the baggage tent, to handing out space blankets and medals – there is a job for everyone!

Whether you’ve got a few hours free, or you are able to help throughout the night, every bit of help makes a huge difference to the success of the event.

The MoonWalk Scotland takes place overnight on Saturday, June 10.

To sign up as a walker or a volunteer, visit www.walkthewalk.org.