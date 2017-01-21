Charity would be over moon if walk is a success

Berwickshire women, men and young people over the age of 10 are being invited to take part in this year ‘s MoonWalk Scotland.

The breast cancer charity, famous for its trademark decorated bras, is urging people to sign up for the nocturnal walk in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh, on Saturday, June 10.

Some 80,000 people have taken part in the event over the years, helping to raise more than £19.6m.

Most of the money raised from the event stays in Scotland to help improve the lives of people with cancer now.

Around 4,600 women and men in Scotland are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

There are four walks of 6.55 miles, 13.1 miles, 26.2 miles and 52.4 miles.

Nina Barough, founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk said: “The MoonWalk Scotland is a magical night.

“This year, our theme is a jungle safari, so it promises to be one of our most wild and colourful nights of the year.

Anyone interested in taking part can find out more online at walkthewalk.org