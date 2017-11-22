Change of address at Coldstream Post Office

Coldstream Post Office users are being asked for their views on a proposal to move the service 60 metres along the High Street to the Keystore shop.

The Post Office is proposing to move Coldstream Post Office to the new location, in agreement with the current postmaster, and open as a “modern open-plan, local-style branch” with extended opening hours.

The plan is for the new branch to offer Post Office products and services throughout shop opening hours from an open-plan till at the shop counter instead of from a separate screened counter.

Customers are being invted to give their comments on the move in a public consultation which closes on January 12, 2018, after which a final decision will be taken on whether to go ahead with the move.

The branch would open, seven days a week, 8.30am–10pm Monday to Saturday and 9.30am-10pm Sunday, offering an extra 47 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service every week, including all-day Sunday and Saturday afternoon.

The branch would open earlier and would close significantly later every day and the proposed move is part of a major modernisation programme to make it easier for customers to do business, through longer opening hours and modern open plan environments.

Suzanne Richardson, regional manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents. ”

Submissions can be made by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd; email comments@postoffice.co.uk; the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44, Textphone 03457 22 33 55; or via an online questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 112830.