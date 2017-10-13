Chance to be put in picture

Chelsea Flower Show gold award-winning photographer Stephen Whitehorne is running a workshop later this month in Coldstream focusing on autumn scenery.

During the his workshop, participants will have the opportunity to get out and about to capture Coldstream’s autumn colours at their very best.

Award winning photographer and photography tutor Stephen will be hosting and tutoring a day-long workshop at the White Fox Gallery on Saturday, October 28.

Stephen, of Preston, near Duns, was winner of the prize for best portfolio photography exhibit at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show and also a Royal Horticultural Society gold medal.

Stephen has 30 years of experience as a professional, focusing primarily on Scottish landscape, portraiture, property and interiors.

He has exhibited in galleries in London and all over Scotland, working primarily on commissions with design companies and estate agents.

Virginie Renard, co-owner of the White Fox Gallery, said “The workshop will be a wonderful opportunity for all photographers and photography enthusiasts alike to explore and capture, under Stephen’s expert guidance, the fantastic colours of autumn around Coldstream and on the Hirsel Estate with their cameras.

“Stephen, earlier this year, won the two top awards for photography at the Chelsea Flower Show for his photographs of trees in autumn, including the best in show award and an RHS gold medal.

“This workshop is our most popular workshop in the series that we run from the White Fox Gallery and, with our price remaining the same as for the last three years, it represents not only a great occasion to learn from a master in his field but also great value for money.”

The workshop starts at 10am at the gallery at 51 High Street, Coldstream, TD12 4DL.

Following tea, coffee, slideshow demonstrations and a summary of camera settings, Stephen will lead the workshop group out into the autumnal surroundings of the Hirsel Estate.

Call the gallery on 01890 254010 or send an email to info@whitefoxgallery.co.uk for further details.

Numbers on the workshop will be limited to six participants.