Centre plans under review

Plans for a new £19 million leisure centre in Berwick have been put on the back-burner by Northumberland County Council.

Active Northumberland, with the support of the previous Labour-led council administration, had proposed a new complex on the southern portion of the Swan Centre site in Tweedmouth.

However, the new Conservative administration say the plans for Berwick - as well as new facilities for Morpeth and Blyth - are under review. In the meantime £118,000 of new equipment will be bought for the fitness suite.

Council leader Peter Jackson said: “We’re undertaking a thorough review of all our leisure centres which operate under the umbrella of Active Northumberland - and Berwick, Blyth and Morpeth are just three of the sites.

“The most challenging aspect is we have found that Active Northumberland has no current operational business plan.”

While they are not ruling out investment in the leisure centres they say it will have to be in the right areas of operation, with each investment having a viable business case.

The previous administration had claimed the existing Swan Centre facilities were no longer fit for purpose and had proposed a new leisure centre with a 25m competition swimming and training pool, wet play facility, 100-station gym, two fitness studios, a spinning studio, ten-pin bowling alley, climbing facility, a multi-level soft play area and café.