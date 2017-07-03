Cannabis plants found at Foulden

A 37 year old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the discovery of a £40,000 cannabis cultivation in the Borders.

It follows a police raid on a remote property in the Foulden Newton area of Berwickshire close to the Scotland-England border on Thursday.

A total of 119 cannabis plants - with a potential street value of £40,000 - were recovered following the execution of the search warrant.

The man was later released from custody pending further inquiries.

A Crown Office spokesman said:”The Procurator Fiscal at Jedburgh received a report concerning a 37-year-old man in connection with an incident on June 29.

“He did not appear in court and was liberated from custody.”

Inspector Tony Hodges of Galashiels Police Station said: “This was a large recovery which has resulted in these drugs being taken out of circulation.

“The supply and misuse of drugs devastates lives and has an adverse impact on our whole society.

“The curtailing of this activity is a priority for Police Scotland. I would appeal for anyone with information about drug dealing in their local area to get in touch with us immediately.”

Those with information about drug supply and misuse is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.