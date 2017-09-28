Cancer Care Centre gets £25,350 boost

This year’s annual Borders Change Foundation Charity Dinner, organised by James and Elaine Marjoribanks, was held at The Lodge at Carfraemill, and thoroughly enjoyed by nearly 200 people.

The aim of the evening, held in early September, was to raise money for the new Borders General Hospital’s Macmillan Centre Cancer Unit appeal, which has just been announced.

James said: “We set the bar really high last year by saying we needed to raise over £18,000 and did so, so our target was over £20,000 this year and we were absolutely delighted when the final figure of just over £25,350 was reached.

“To raise so much money in one night speaks volumes for the great cause and the extreme generosity of those attending the dinner that night. Also, many thanks go to the all those who, once more, donated auction and raffle prizes and bought tables.”

Judith Smith, Macmillan Nurse Consultant/Lead Clinician and Mr Tom Clapham, a cancer patient at the centre, spoke at the start of the dinner about their very personal experiences of the unit and gave everyone an insight as to why it is so important to us in the Borders.

Judith said: “I was absolutely delighted at the huge amount raised in aid of the Borders Macmillan Centre. The generosity of those attending was amazing. This has got our fundraising off to a great start and will benefit so many people affected by cancer in the Borders now and in the future.”

Next year will be the 20th Charity Dinner, so James and Elaine want to make it something really special. It is planned for Friday, September 7, 2018, at The Lodge, Carfraemill, where they will be raising money for the same cause and anyone interested in taking a table should contact James at jym@hoggandthorburn.co.uk.

Since the first dinner back in 1996 a total of £441,916, has been raised and this is testament to how the folk of the Borders look after other folk in the Borders less fortunate than themselves.