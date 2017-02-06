Training by Borders College HR team is second to none

Borders College human resources department is celebrating after being announced by Corporate Vision magazine as a training award winner.

The team of Lesley MacAskill, Cheryl Elliott, Louise Kerr and Debbie Kerr won the accolade of best for academic HR management in Scotland 2016, by the magazine.

Winners are decided by a combination of votes gathered from Corporate Vision’s network of respected industry partners and their own rigorous in-house research, performed by a dedicated network of industry insiders and corporate specialists.

Emma Geeson, awards co-ordinator, said: “It has been a true privilege to showcase the hard work of the dedicated HR and training professionals who are helping keep the corporate landscape on the cutting edge of new innovation.

“It has been enlightening to work with every one of my deserving winners and I hope to hear of their future success going forward.”

The awards honour every aspect of HR and training, from different companies, teams and even individuals from every corner of the globe.

Debbie Kerr, head of HR at Borders College, said: “I am honoured that we have been nominated for this award and have been recognised as leaders in the delivery of Academic HR Management in Scotland.

“Although anonymously nominated for this award I would like to thank everyone who voted in this process.”

Corporate Vision magazine said of their HR awards: “At the core of every business, you’ll find a HR and training department working hard to make your employees flourish.

“We want to honour those who work tirelessly to help your business grow. There’s no job too small, so whether you’re a HR advisor or even an executive coach – we’ve got you covered and it’s your turn to be in the spotlight.

“We’ll have honoured every aspect of HR and training, from different companies, teams and individuals from every corner of the globe.”