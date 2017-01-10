Ooft! sauce is a hit in London

An award-winning hot sauce producer, based near Gordon, has developed a new product thanks to a deal with a prestigious London restaurant this month.

Ooft! owners Tony and Gabrielle Johnson, saw their sauce deemed most popular by chefs during a blind tasting at the Tram Shed restaurant in London’s Bethnal Green area. The company immediately created new one-litre bottles of both their Chipotle and Scotch Bonnet flavour sauces.

Tony said: “They had looked at a number of hot sauces and all the chefs preferred Ooft! With this new product we can bring Ooft! to restaurants all over Scotland and beyond. A lot of restaurants are trying to bring more local products to customers tables and we would love to see this happen for Ooft!”