Kelso company is a Scottish Exporter of the Year finalist

Scotmas Group, the Kelso based company who export chlorine dioxide water treatment systems, has been nominated as a finalist for Entrepreneurial Exporter of the Year 2017.

The company develops innovative and cost effective disinfection systems using chlorine dioxide and has operations across the world, including Chile, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Portugal.

Speaking about their nomination as a finalist in the HSBC Scottish Export Awards, Alistair Cameron, managing director at Scotmas, said: “Innovation and an entrepreneurial approach to business are at the heart of Scotmas’ ethos.

“Working internationally, we recognise that you need to approach each country and market differently and develop solutions that are a good fit with clients’ local needs.

“We are delighted to have our achievements recognised by this nomination and are looking forward to further exciting developments in 2017.”

The business has operated with an international focus from since it began over 20 years ago, and Scotmas plans to continue to extend its international reach in years to come, by collaborating with well qualified local partners.

Utilising the benefits of chlorine dioxide (ClO2) for water treatment applications worldwide, Scotmas has an impressive track record of helping businesses to improve disinfection efficiencies and their environmental impact, ultimately reducing client operating costs.

No other biocide has the effectiveness and low environmental impact of ClO2.

Over the last 20 years, Scotmas has been able to deliver ClO2 to its clients in easy to use forms, ranging from disinfection tablets, through to full scale containerised treatment plants that are suitable for use in remote and challenging locations.

The Export Awards are now in their fourth year and this year’s winners will be revealed at an award ceremony in the Glasgow Hilton Hotel on March 22.