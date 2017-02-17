Jobs created at double as new owner takes over caravan park

A Coldingham caravan park has been given a jobs and funding boost after being taken over by bespoke holiday operator Verdant Leisure.

Crosslaw Caravan Park has been sold to the company for an undisclosed sum after being run by Rodger Fish and Son for over 78 years.

Crosslaw Caravan Park at Coldingham.

The School Road park, boasting 22 acres of landscaped grounds, has also been renamed Coldingham Bay Leisure Park.

A spokeswoman for Verdant Leisure said: “We have not only kept on the four permanent staff members, but we have since doubled that head count. We now have a total of eight permanent staff members.”

The caravan site, offering 300 pitches, plus a bar and games room, will be the seventh UK caravan park added to the company’s portfolio.

It is also the third holiday park purchase the company has made in nine months as part of a growth strategy which will see further parks added to its list this year.

Now headquartered in Lancaster in Lancashire, holiday operator Verdant was established in 2010 when chief executive Graham Hodgson bought Cockburnspath-based Pease Bay Leisure Park and Thurston Manor Leisure Park in East Lothian.

Mr Hodgson said:“It is a great park that has delivered an excellent customer experience over many years and is a seamless fit with our brand and values.

“We plan to invest significant funds in Coldingham Bay Leisure Park over the next 12 months, taking advantage of our financial strength and excellent trading performance through 2016.”

The deal follows Palatine Private Equity backing a secondary buyout of Verdant Leisure from RJD Partners in April last year.

Ed Fazakerley, a partner at Palatine Private Equity, said: “When we came on board in 2016, we saw significant buy-and-build potential in the Verdant Leisure business.

“This is the third park acquisition since we invested in the company, and we plan to continue growing Verdant’s portfolio of leisure parks further.”

The holiday operator most recently purchased Kingfisher and Heather View holiday parks in County Durham in June last year.