Hustings start for candidates

The six candidates who are contesting for the top roles within NFU Scotland are embarking on a nine-date tour of regional hustings that will see them travel the length and breadth of the country.

Over the next few days those seeking election as either president or vice-president of NFUS will address members at a packed programme of regional meetings in a bid to secure the necessary votes. The Borders meeting will be held at The Lodge, Carfraemill, on Tuesday, January 17, at 7pm.

Voting for the positions of president and its two vice-presidential posts will take place at the Union’s council meeting at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow on Tuesday, February 7. The Union’s AGM, conference and annual dinner will be staged at the same venue the day before.

Current president Allan Bowie and sitting vice-presidents Rob Livesey and Andrew McCornick will all contest the presidential position. The two vice-presidential roles will be decided between Forth and Clyde regional chairman Tom French, Less Favoured Areas Committee chairman Martin Kennedy and Dumfries and Galloway regional chairman Gary Mitchell.

Ahead of the hustings commencing, all candidates have outlined their priorities for the Union and Scottish agriculture with the document available on the Union’s website at: http://www.nfus.org.uk/node/17758

NFU Scotland chief executive Scott Walker said: “It is hugely encouraging for the future of NFU Scotland and the sign of a healthy and vibrant Union that we have so many excellent candidates standing for election. Six people have put the interests of the industry ahead of the interests of their own businesses and are standing for the positions. I wish each one of them the very best and urge them to make the most of this fantastic round of meetings.

“With Brexit decisions looming and future agricultural policy up for debate, we need the right people in place to drive forward policies that are in the very best interests of our farmers and crofters.”