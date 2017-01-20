Eyemouth man promotes Highland Military Tattoo

An Eyemouth marketing company director has been appointed to promote the 2017 Highland Military Tattoo.

Steve Sadler, managing director of Dunbar-based Intimation Creative, will work with the tattoo’s board on the event, taking place at Fort George, near Inverness on Friday to Sunday, September 8-10.

Steve said he is thrilled to win such a high-profile contract for his creative agency.

Working in conjunction with the tattoo’s board, Intimation Creative has been tasked with the planning, management, execution and delivery of the marketing campaign for this year’s event.

Tattoo director Seymour Monro said: “We are off to an encouraging start to this year’s tattoo promotion.

“The team at Intimation put forward a comprehensive plan and have commenced work.

“The board is delighted with the assignment of the Intimation and Rubber Lips PR teams and looks forward to a hugely successful Highland Military Tattoo 2017.”

The Highland extravaganza, with the spectacular backdrop of the UK’s oldest working military fort, gets off to a roaring start with a fly-past from an RAF Typhoon and culminates with a fireworks display.

The tattoo showcases a mix of local, military and international acts and celebrates the best of traditional and contemporary Highland culture.

The Intimation team’s tasks include a range of marketing and public relations disciplines, both in the UK and around the globe, working with acts, suppliers, event sponsors and ambassadors to ensure successful promotion and ticket sales.

Additionally, an American-based member of the Intimation team will oversee marketing and promotion to the US audience

Steve added: “This is an extremely exciting opportunity to help this unique Highland event achieve its goals in 2017 and beyond.

“We have a strong track record in consultancy and marketing planning, coupled with event planning, tourism and PR experience from Rubber Lips PR.

“We look forward to working with the board to make this year’s tattoo a great success.”