Duns firm wins industry award

Duns-based builder Fleming Homes has picked up its first-ever major industry award at this year’s BuildIt Awards.

Shortlisted alongside seven other companies from across the UK, the firm lifted the award for best timber frame home, for a house in rural Carmarthenshire in Wales, at last Friday’s ceremony in London.

Fleming Homes' award-winning build.

Managing director Sarah Mathieson said: “It’s the first time that we’ve thrown our hat into the industry awards ring, largely because the homes that we design and manufacture tend not to be overly flashy projects that are characterised by design-led considerations.

“We build timber frames that originate from the needs of the self-builder, so this award left us somewhat dumbfounded, but grinning from ear to ear.”

The BuildIt Awards, run by BuildIt Magazine and BuildStore, celebrate all aspects of self-building and renovation.

Fleming Homes was set up in Duns in 1986 and has since expanded into a second office in Swindon.

Its staff were joined by clients Paul and Rhian Bates at the ceremony.

Sarah added: “As an industry, we should collectively champion and showcase success stories like Paul and Rhian’s more often”

“We work hard to deliver excellence in both our customer service and in the quality of our products, so to be recognised by industry leaders at a national level for our work means a great deal to everyone at the company.”