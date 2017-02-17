Deadline for funding applications is next Friday

Local charities, community groups and schools are being encouraged to apply for a share of £2.5million to support organisations helping people in disadvantaged communities gain skills and opportunities.

Applications are currently open for The Royal Bank of Scotland’s Skills and Opportunities Fund, which has already given away £2.5m in the form of grants up to £35,000.

The focus of funding is to support organisations that help people in disadvantaged communities to develop the skills to help themselves with financial capability and enterprise.

Local MSP John Lamont is urging Borders groups to apply for funding before the deadline of Friday, February 24.

Mr Lamont said: “I would encourage social-enterprises, charities, schools, colleges and community groups across the Borders to look closely at whether they are eligible for this type of funding.

“RBS is making a significant contribution and these grants are designed to help develop skills that will improve employment opportunities and life chances for people in communities like the Borders.

“With funding set to close at the end of February there is only a short time to complete your application and I would encourage groups across the Borders to act fast or miss out on this great opportunity.”

The fund’s priority for Scotland is to support a diverse geographical spread of organisations, but to date no organisation in the Borders has taken advantage of it.